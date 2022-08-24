How to remove your notoriety in Saints Row

Saints Row is a franchise all about chaos and carnage, and naturally, the authorities will take notice of the player's actions. As players wreak havoc around Santo Ileso, their notoriety level will gradually increase.

A little notoriety isn't too bad if a Saints Row player can handle the heat. However, at some point, players will want to lay low and get the authorities or street rivals off their tails.

Too much attention can harm a boss's long-term health, as no boss can take on the waves of Saint Ileso's finest forever. Fortunately, clearing a player's notoriety shouldn't be too difficult and can be done through a few different methods.

Saints Row: How to clear a player's notoriety

A player clears their notoriety in Saints Row (Image via Deep Silver Volition)

The higher a player's notoriety in Saints Row, the more adversaries they'll have to deal with spawning in their vicinity. Fortunately, there are multiple ways to evade pursuit and clear one's notoriety.

Considering that notoriety can be tied to both the police as well as rival factions, players have two primary methods to remove their notoriety: Evasion and eliminating any factional opposition in the area. Naturally, if players feel pressured by enemy attacks, there's no shame in running and living to fight another day.

Players can simply outrun their pursuers and break sight to evade pursuit and reduce notoriety. If they have a vehicle that's fast enough, Saints Row players can pick a long stretch of road and hit the highest speed they can. Eventually, any pursuers will lose interest when they no longer see the player and carry on with their business, ignoring the player and wiping their notoriety level clean.

It's also possible to hide in locations such as alleys and backlots to break the chase. It's crucial to break the line of sight, as simply remaining on a stretch of the road won't be enough even at high speed. Players should try turning corners quickly and ducking out behind buildings if possible.

In the event players don't mind getting a little violent, it's also possible to wipe out opposition in the immediate area. If players find themselves swarmed by hostiles, they may just need to make their stand and mow down as many enemies as they can.

While the waves of faction opposition may seem endless, players will eventually notice that the number of enemies will decline. Once the final group of hostiles is killed, players should receive a notification informing them that their notoriety has been cleared.

As long as players manage their notoriety well, they should avoid being overwhelmed by the police and their rivals in the streets of Saint Ileso.

Even the boss of the Saints has limited resources when it comes to health and ammunition, so plowing through every opponent available isn't a wise strategy. It can quickly end in death when a situation spirals out of control. However, if players keep their notoriety low when it counts, they can avoid the worst fate possible.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi