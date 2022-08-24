How to upgrade weapons in Saints Row

Saints Row is finally here to provide a fresh start to one of the most anarchic and chaotic series in gaming history. Fans are divided on Volition's new direction, but the franchise seeks to recapture the perfect tone of its second entry.

Like the early days of the series, Volition and Deep Silver's new reboot is a gangland crime game with a comedic edge. Moving away from the crescendo of absurdity that was "Gat out of Hell" ensures a more realistic approach to weaponry. If fans want the best guns in the city, they'll have to make some upgrades.

Purchasing weapon upgrades in Saints Row

Saints Row players are used to an arsenal that ranges from exact replicas of real-world weapons to absurd tools of destruction. This game keeps the tradition alive, allowing one to pick their favorites and improve them to a point of perfection.

Like previous games, players can purchase upgrades for their weapons from the familiar gun store Friendly Fire. However, it's not as simple as getting the cash and chatting with the front desk clerk.

Friendly Fire still sells weapon upgrades that improve the stats of the chosen gun. However, players can only buy the upgrades after they've reached a certain character level, which will beget an improvement in weapons as well.

After reaching level five, they will get a message that explains the weapon upgrade system. At level ten, they can move on to Tier II upgrades. Meanwhile, Tier III can only be purchased after reaching level 15.

These upgrades increase exponentially in both benefits and costs. A Tier I upgrade costs $5,000, while Tier II and III will set players back $25,000 and $50,000, respectively. It can be a steep charge, but the higher-tier upgrades are well worth it.

Signature Abilities in Saints Row

Weapon upgrades in Saints Row simply improve a weapon's base stats. Damage, Range, Magazine, and Reload Speed aren't all a gun has to offer, however. The reboot introduces a new system to make its weapons feel more unique.

Each weapon in the new game features a Signature Ability that can't simply be bought. Furthermore, every weapon's Signature Ability has to be unlocked with a specific challenge that tests the player's skill.

The Signature Ability gets further enhanced with each weapon upgrade. Like the gradually increasing weapon upgrades, players can switch on their weapons' signature ability at Friendly Fire.

The AS3 Ultimax Shotgun's Signature Ability turns it from semi-automatic to fully automatic to make it a much stronger crowd-control weapon. This ability is called Full Battle Rattle and players must get ten triple-kills to unlock it.

Weapon upgrades make a tool stronger in general, while Signature Abilities completely change the way it works. Players are also free to customize their weapons with a variety of add-ons that change their efficacy.

Saints Row players will gradually level up and accrue enough cash to make all of their weapons the best they can be. To rule over the city of Santo Ileso, they will definitely need a flawless arsenal.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul