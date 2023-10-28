How to reroll in Reverse 1999?

Reroll in Reverse 1999 is the optimal way to acquire the best playable characters in this tactical RPG title. Rerolling in gacha games is a rather common practice. It resets one’s account to grab better welcome rewards.

Players in Reverse 1999 are presented with two choices. They can either grab better champions from the welcome rewards or pay real money to get them. Naturally, gamers look for ways to reroll in the title so as to enjoy the game without having to opt for microtransactions.

If you are here for the same reason, this article will help you with a step-by-step guide.

Reroll in Reverse 1999: A Complete Guide for Android, iOS, and Emulators

For newbies, Bluepoch Co., Ltd., the developer, allows you to create guest accounts. This means new players can perform reroll in Reverse 1999 without having multiple accounts. Here is the complete guide for beginners.

For Android and iOS:

Step 1: Download and launch the title on your device.

Step 2: Finish the tutorial and play through the main story until you reach account level five.

Step 3: Now perform gacha pulls on the banner of your choice (our suggestion is the "First Drops of Rain summons," aka the "Beginner's Banner," as it increases your chances of getting one legendary character with fewer summons).

If you do not get your desired pull, uninstall the game, reinstall it, and then repeat from step one. It is worth noting that you can also log in with your official ID instead of logging in as a guest.

That said, players are not allowed to delete an already-created account. Therefore, you will need to sign up with a unique email every time until you get your desired pull.

For Emulators:

Step 1: Launch the Emulator, and then open Multi-Instance Manager.

Step 2: Now click on the "Instance" button in the bottom left corner.

Step 3: Pick "Fresh Instance" first, followed by "Pie-64".

Step 4: Now pick 2-Cores and 2GB RAM for multi-instance reroll and rename the instance.

Step 5: Launch the instance, open the Play Store, and install the title.

Once in the game’s login screen, close the instance, and then keep going back to the Multi-Instance manager and clone the Master Instance as many times as you need. After that, you can keep launching the clone instances and reroll until you get your desired pull.

Players can claim 10 free pulls and pre-registration rewards from their in-game mailbox after completing the first four levels of the story mode in Reverse 1999. Besides, leveling up to t3 and 5 will help them get another 20 pulls as well.