The ability to respec stats in AI Limit is important if you want to change your current build or want to experiment. However, unlocking it won't be easy, as you'll need to find an item hidden away in the game's sci-fi world. But once you do, you can reset your stats on any of the bonfires.

This article guides you on how to respec stats in AI Limit.

How to get the ability to respec stats

You can only respec your stats using an item called Crystal Sprout. It is located in the Greenhouse Arboretum in Withered Forest. How you reach the region and the Arboretum is discussed in the following section.

How to reach Withered Forest

Note: You'll need Poison Resistance-buffing Seals to survive this area.

To reach the forest first, you'll need to head to the High Street Branch (branch being this game's bonfire) inside the Sunken City Overground - Flooded Street area.

From there, head up the stairs near it. When on the upper floor, stay extremely close to its left side. Jump over the gap and move ahead through the sectioned-off part of the floor.

The next area will be populated with enemies; clear them out and move towards the exit. On an elevated platform, there will be a train ticket. Pick it up. Moving ahead, you'll reach the Eastern Square Branch. Beside it will be a set of stairs which will direct you to a train that will take you to the Withered Forest.

How to reach the Greenhouse Arboretum

Inside the Withered Forest, take the path just before the Twilight Foothills branch. From there, climb two sets of ladders to reach the Arboretum. On its top floor, the Crystal Sprout will be present, allowing you to respec stats in AI Limit.

How to respec stats in AI Limit

Ability Reconstruction allows you to reallocate stat points (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || CE-Asia)

After acquiring the sprout, visit any of the game's branches. There, you'll see a new Ability Reconstruction mechanic. This allows you to reset your stat points to level 1. This will free any points allocated to all stats, allowing you to spend them again according to your choice.

You can use Ability Reconstruction as many times as you want at no cost. Furthermore, you can cancel the process at any time by pressing the keybind allocated to the "Return" command on the screen.

