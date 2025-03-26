How to respec in The First Berserker: Khazan

The First Berserker: Khazan is one of the most highly anticipated soulslike RPGs of 2025. In the game, players will dedicate plenty of time to creating their ideal builds for tackling formidable bosses and regular enemies. This title encourages players to stick to the choices they make when selecting abilities in the skill tree. It also gives them the flexibility to revert their choices.

This article explains how to respec your skills and characters in The First Berserker: Khazan.

How to respec your skills in The First Berserker: Khazan

Skills can be transferred swiftly (Image via NEXON || Sportskeeda Gaming)

The First Berserker: Khazan has a user-friendly approach to reversing decisions. You can swiftly move your points to the abilities you want without hassle or even reset the entire Skill Tree from the menu. You can create a build for specific boss fights by removing the skills you no longer require and redistributing them to the ones you need more.

To respec your abilities, hover over the skill you no longer require and interact with it to reclaim your points. Afterward, move to the desired skill and allocate the reclaimed points to acquire the needed ability. You can also reset all skills by pressing down on the left stick on your controller while in the Skill Tree menu.

How to respec your character in The First Berserker: Khazan

Primeval Regression Orb (Image via NEXON || Sportskeeda Gaming)

While resetting skills in the game is simple, resetting your character is comparatively challenging. It requires the use of a Primeval Regression Orb, which resets your stats and restores your Lacrima.

The best way to obtain the Primeval Regression Orb is by purchasing it from the traveling bard, who can be found at various locations across the game world. Once discovered, he will consistently spawn in the same location, allowing you to revisit him as often as needed. The Forgotten Temple is where you will first encounter him.

Enter the temple, ascend the staircase, and confront two Dragonkin Sharpshooters on the upper floor. Then, search for a gap in the banister that you can jump through to reach the lower level. There, you’ll find the traveling bard. Pay him 10,000 gold to purchase the Primeval Regression Orb, and consume it to respec your character.

