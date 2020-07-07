How to return a skin in Fortnite Season 3?

The increased number of new skins and other cosmetics in Chapter 2 Season 3 of Fortnite might result in overspending.

In this article, we give you a step-by-step guide to return certain character skins and other items and get refunds.

Credit: youtube.com

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 has brought forth many new features, including locations, maps and weapons. Further, various new LTMs are being introduced on a weekly basis, while some old ones are returning with new features. Additionally, the introduction of multiple new skins has also provided a much-needed spark to the game.

In such a scenario, gamers often show a tendency to put their V-bucks on the line without thinking twice. This leads to purchase of various equipment and skins that players often do not use, or need. What a lot of gamers do not know is that there is actually a way for them to get refunds for already-purchased skins. This scheme is not just limited to skins; you can return emotes, gliders, back blings and harvesting tools as well!

How to return skins in Fortnite?

First and foremost, players need to understand that each account is eligible for only three returns. Hence, needless and panicked purchases must be avoided. Further, you can only cancel a purchase as long as you are still in the cosmetics purchase screen.

If you have already made up your mind to return an item, you can follow the steps below:

Credit: progameguides.com

1. Open the game’s setting by clicking on the little hamburger button on the top right of your screen.

credit: progameguides.com

2. Open the Account settings page by clicking on the little person icon that you see on the top right of your screen.

Credit: metabomb.net

3. From here, click on the ‘submit a request for refund’ option.

4. As Fortnite only allows the return of certain items, you will be taken to a screen where you can see the list of items that you are allowed to return. You will also see the remaining refund requests that your account has.

Credit: forbes.com

5. Highlight the specific skin that you want to return, and select a reason from the given list.

Credit: progameguides.com

6. Once you do that, Fortnite will prompt you to confirm the refund, one final time.

Credit: progameguides.com

7. Click on the confirm button, and rejoice! You are done, and can check if your account received the V-bucks that you initially spent, which it will.

Credit: metabomb.net

You can view the step by step video guide posted by Fortnite developers Epic Games on YouTube, below:

In these situations, you need to remember that you can return only three items over your Fortnite account’s lifetime. Further, these items can only be bought again when they are available in the store, and hence reasonable scrutiny is recommended.