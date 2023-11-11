Genshin Impact has released a new World Quest titled The Wild Fairy of Erinnyes. In the early stages of the quest, you visit the Foggy Forest Path and find a Mysterious Altar. Upon interacting with it, you get an objective to "Reveal the Altar's secrets." To complete the quest objective, you need to cleanse three polluted spots near the Altar and solve the Harmonious Reed Pipe puzzles.

Solving them is pretty simple, and you get 50 Primogems and one Teardrop Key for completing the sub-quest in Genshin Impact. This article will guide you on how to Reveal the Altar's secrets in The Wild Fairy of Erinnyes World Quest.

Genshin Impact: Reveal the Altar's secrets in The Wild Fairy of Erinnyes guide

Mysterious Altar in Foggy Forest Path (Image via HoYoverse)

After starting The Wild Fairy of Erinnyes World Quest in Genshin Impact, head over to the Foggy Forest Path to find a Mysterious Altar and interact with it. This will trigger a brief cutscene, and you will get the Reveal the Altar's secrets quest objective. As previously mentioned, you must cleanse the pollution and solve three Harmonious Reed Pipes puzzles to complete the mission.

Puzzle 1

The first puzzle is located southwest of the Altar. Interact with the blue orb on the pillar and use the Xenochromatic Ball Octopus' ability to defeat the Contaminated Bacterial Mats. This will summon two Dew Bubbles. Use the Octopus' skill to Push one of the bubbles, close the Harmonious Reed Pipe with one rune, and place the other bubble between the other pipes but slightly closer to the pipe with two runes.

Finally, pop the Dew Bubbles and let the Harmonious Reed Pipes play the music. This will solve the first puzzle in Foggy Forest Path.

Puzzle 2

The second puzzle is slightly up north of the Mysterious Altar. Once again, interact with the blue orb and remove the pollution by defeating the Contaminated Bacterial Mats. Note that this time, all three Harmonious Reed Pipes have three runes, which means that you must play all of them simultaneously.

To solve this puzzle, push both bubbles together to increase their area of effect and place them in the center of the pipes. Once that is done, burst the bubble and let the pipes play the music.

Puzzle 3

The last puzzle is located on a waterfall west of the Altar. This time, you will find two pipes with two runes and one pipe with only one rune, meaning you must play the latter first and then the others.

You can begin by pushing the Dew Bubble between the pipes with two runes. Finally, burst both bubbles, starting with the one near the pipe with one rune.

After solving all the bubble puzzles, head back to the Altar and interact with it. This will conclude the Forest Foggy Path sub-quest in Genshin Impact's The Wild Fairy of Erinnyes quest line and reward you with 50 Primogems and a Teardrop Key.