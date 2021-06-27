How to do a Revert in Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2

Anyone who has played Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 knows that combos with reverts are an important part of the game. It's easy to say it's the main goal for many different players.

There are a lot of ways to continue combos within Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2, which was released in August of 2020.

The most fun aspects tend to be the tricks themselves, but there are tricks or moves that let players continue their combinations without having to drop the high score.

Reverts are one of those threads that let players go from one trick and location to another before breaking a combo. Doing a revert looks simple, and is essentially just the skater doing a quick 180 on the skateboard.

It can be used to change the direction or the stance on a skateboard and counts as a continuation of a combo in Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2.

Also known as a quick turn, the revert must be done most of the time when landing on the ground after a trick or following some air time. It takes the right timing to successfully complete and will get easier with practice.

Which inputs to use for a revert on each platform in Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2

Reverts are only a one button input which is simple enough, but they require the correct timing to pull off. That last bit adds more of a challenge to the combo continuations, but when learned correctly, they are integral to high scores.

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 revert controls

Xbox: RT or Right Trigger

PlayStarion: R2 or Right 2 buttion

PC: Control

Switch: ZR

Keyind: Can be made any key on PC, and is labeled as Switch/Revert

Considering how important the reverts are to the Tony Hawk Pro Skater series, it may come as a surprise that the mechanic wasn't added until later on.

Reverts were added within Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3 when the game was initially released so many years ago.

When the remakes of Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 were announced, some changes were proposed to make the game's pace quicker or more dynamic. Tony Hawk himself proposed that the revert mechanic from the third game be added to the remake's predecessors.

The reverts have proven to be a success in Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 and if any other titles are remade or released, the mechanic will probably be an important part of them.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul