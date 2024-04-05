How to revive players in Content Warning

You may be looking for ways to revive players in Content Warning, especially if your teammate has died in the Old World. To give them a second chance at the game and secure valuable items, you can use one popular revival method. However, it is a costly one.

Exploring the title's spooky and uncharted territories can be extremely dangerous. There is a high chance that players will meet their end in one of their descents into the region.

This Content Warning guide explains how you can revive yourself or your teammates after dying in the game.

What is the method to revive players in Content Warning?

You can revive players in Content Warning (Image via Steam/Landfall Publishing)

If you or any of your allies meet your demise while exploring the Old World in Content Warning, you can use a Defibrillator for revival. This device can be purchased from the in-game shop, but it is quite expensive. It costs $300 and can be used only once. This means if two of your allies die, you will need two of this item to revive them, which will cost you $600.

Using the Defibrillator to revive players in Content Warning is quite easy. Whenever a teammate is killed by a monster, you can simply get come close to them and use the Defibrillator. However, keep in mind that it is a single-use item, so employ it only when necessary.

It is also worth noting that Defibrillators aren’t found in the Old World. They can only be purchased from the store when you are on the surface. If you run out of Defibrillators in the underground and a teammate dies, it will be the end for them.

The best time to use Defibrillators to revive players in Content Warning is on Day 3. In the game, you are given three days to make a video for Spooktube and get views.

In the first two days, you can get your camera back even if you die. However, on the third day, it is impossible to recover all the footage that you captured on the previous days. This is why having a means of revival on the last day is crucial.

Can you use Defibrillators to get more views?

Get more views on Spooktube in Content Warning (Image via Steam/Landfall Publishing)

Yes, Defibrillators can be used to increase views on your videos. Views don’t depend solely on the monsters you capture with your camera.

Just like using emotes, dying and reviving yourself or your teammates in front of the camera can tremendously boost your views on Spooktube. However, this is an extremely risky way to get views.

If you are looking to use this method to improve your views, we recommend doing it on the first or second day. Even if your whole team dies, you can come to the spot the next day and recover the camera.