How to easily survive trips to the Old World in Content Warning.

Players are wondering how they can easily survive trips to the Old World in Content Warning since this zone has various scary monsters. Surviving them while recording spooky content is a challenge in itself. Players can go to the Old World alone or with their friends to get horror clips for SpookTube, but the monsters won't let players record them without any hindrance.

As such, dying at their hands is common; however, survival is essential as it ensures that the recorded clips get published. This helps players get viral on the in-game video platform. The following section will take a look at how players can easily survive trips to the Old World in Content Warning.

Content Warning: How to Survive Trips to the Old World

Survival in a mission ensures players can buy items from the shop (Image via Landfall Publishing)

Survival in Content Warning depends heavily on how a team plays around the monsters central to this title. Keeping alive in dire situations will depend on how you deal with different types of emergencies.

Here are some tips to help you survive trips to the Old World:

Keep a flashlight handy for monsters like the Crawler since they hate lights.

Be on the lookout for webs and clear up areas before shooting a scene to survive trips to the Old World.

If monsters attack with a knife and chase you relentlessly, make sure you are fast enough to avoid them and use the terrain to your advantage.

When facing a centipede-like creature, try to maintain distance and stay in open areas.

Always be aware of your surroundings, as many parts of the terrain can be used as cover from machine guns to escape monsters that fire in straight lines. Your surroundings will also help you evade monsters that explode when they're near you.

Awareness of the surroundings can also help avoid traps.

Similar to Lethal Company, there is a shop in Content Warning in the home base where players can buy gadgets and upgrades to help film something scary. Emotes, props, or filming equipment can cost a lot of currency in that store, and survival is important to hoard it.

Players must ensure they play this game's initial mission safely by staying far away from monsters and turning over a profit with their video. Suffering casualties could lead to a loss and throw off the chances of success in the end game. An initial profit will ensure that players can buy items from the shop that can help boost viewership on SpookTube and assist in escaping monsters.

When playing Content Warning, it is recommended that once an initial profit has been made, you start to get creative, be it with the shop items or by getting close to the monsters to be more chaotic. This will help farm more viewership on SpookTube.

