Is there a Push to Talk button in Content Warning?

Content Warning is all about communicating with your fellow travelers, and a Push to Talk button is necessary in those situations (as opposed to the mic always being on). Thankfully, the developers have added the mechanic to the game. This guide provideS you with the necessary information on how to switch the Push to Talk button on and how to use it.

Content Warning is the latest sensation on the Steam charts. SteamDB reflected a concurrent player count peak of over 200k for the co-op horror game within the first 24 hours of its launch. The title was also briefly available for free.

How to use the Push to Talk button in Content Warning

Content Warning chooses the Voice Detection option by default for audio input. The other option is Push to Talk. I was given the option to tweak it when I launched the title for the first time.

Push to Talk option (Image via Landfall Games)

To change your voice chat mode to Push to Talk, go to the in-game Settings from the main screen and then onto the Audio tab. You will notice the Voice Chat Mode option. Click on the dropdown icon, and select your preferred mode.

Push to Talk button (Image via Landfall Games)

The default Push to Talk button is V on keyboards. You can change it to any other button according to your preference. All you need to do to use it is press it in your sessions near your allies.

Some players have reported a voice chat error in Content Warning. This will likely be patched out by the developers before it becomes a pertinent issue.

Scary clips in Content Warning with talking reportedly get better views on SpookTube, so go forth and chatter on. The Push to Talk button also allows you control over the microphone so unwanted sounds around you don't creep in.

