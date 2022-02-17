How to ride a mount in Horizon Forbidden West

Mounts in Horizon Forbidden West, or the series in general, are different than most other action-RPGs with an open world. Rather than getting a horse that can simply be called at a moment's notice, Aloy needs to put in some extra effort with the tech skills that she has.

Instead of using real wildlife as a form of traversal, machines are the main focus and can serve as a mount for Aloy within the wilds of the West. However, players will first need to obtain a mount, and they cannot be purchased. The process is similar to the one from Horizon Zero Dawn, but the controls are far better.

The Override ability will be required for obtaining and riding a mount in Horizon Forbidden West

Chargers are the easiest to override in the west. (Image via PlayStation)

Aloy will need to make use of her Overriding ability in order to earn a new mount in Horizon Forbidden West. Unlike the first game, Aloy will have access to the Overriding ability right away, but it will be incredibly limited compared to what players can get later on.

The only machine that players will be able to Override and mount as the game begins is the Charger, and it can be found all over the map, including The Daunt.

To catch one and Override it, players will need to sneak up on the machine. Attacking it or getting caught will essentially spoil the chance to tame it. Once Aloy is close enough to the Charger or another machine, there will be a prompt to hold 'Triangle' in order to complete an Override. Once the process gets completed, the machine will have additional blue wires that will indicate it has been tamed.

Once Overriden, these mounts will inevitably get lost as players explore or progress. They can be summoned at any time by using the hunter kit on the bottom left of the screen. Players will simply need to scroll over the Charger symbol and hit 'Down' on the D-pad.

Using mounts in Horizon Forbidden West and earning new ones

As players get used to the mounts in Horizon Forbidden West, it's beneficial to know what they are capable of. Controls are much better in the sequel game and they allow for better use of the machines. Players can use light or heavy attacks in combat, with jumping initiations and gathering plants also easier while riding.

Of course, the Charger is easy to get, but other machines can be tamed too. Players must first complete different Cauldrons and earn new Overriding cores for the ability to mount much more powerful machines in Horizon Forbidden West.

