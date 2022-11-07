How to romance in Harvestella? And every romance character available

Harvestella is a recent release that's quickly becoming very popular in the gaming community, and romance is one of the coolest features in the game. Released last week, Square Enix's new title has plenty of jobs and chores to keep the hands of the players quite busy.

The life sim RPG includes tending farms and scouting dungeons as players aim to win different rewards. Among many of the queries players have had so far, one has been about romance. Typical of Japanese games, Harvestella has a romance feature available to all the players, and there's no shortage of it.

Developer Hiroto Furuya confirmed the feature's existence earlier on the game's Japanese page. According to Furuya, each character has a backstory coded in the game. Players can increase their bonds with the characters as they progress through different levels. Thankfully, there's a perfect way for Harvestella players to perform an in-game romance.

Romance in Harvestella allows players to avail additional story content and know about different characters

Players will meet plenty of characters in Harvestella to improve their bonds with them. Each bond starts when a player meets a character for the first time and interacts with them.

As players continue their journey, their intimacy with each character will increase in the game. It will keep increasing until players reach the maximum level, and players can unlock an event for the character. Called Partnerships, these events will be critical to performing a romance with a character.

Once the event is cleared, players can live together with that character in the game. However, this will also require the world to be at peace and will take some time for players to achieve. It fits well since players can't grow their intimacy instantly, which will happen gradually.

The information comes from Mr. Furuya's interview and is based on a translation from Japanese. There can be inevitable misinterpretations, but living with a character can likely only be done after the main story is completed.

While the romance aspect isn't a crucial part of Harvestella, it's an excellent addition that will allow players to vie for something extra. The exact details of the process will become apparent to the players as they complete the main story.

To summarize, in order to romance in Harvestella, you must:

1) Complete the main story.

2) Increase "Intimacy" to MAX until you unlock the "Partnerships" event.

Complete list of Harvestella characters available for romance

Square Enix has ensured that players can follow their own choices when it comes to in-game romances. They can choose between male and female companions, and there's a healthy set of options to pick from.

Istina

Asyl

Aria

Emo

Heine

Shrika

Since each character has their own background story, there are no right or wrong choices for the players. They can make a pick based on the characters they like. The ability to romance will also depend on the player's intimacy with the characters and the completion of the required events.

The game was released on November 4 and was developed by Square Enix and Live Wire Inc. The action-adventure title is available on Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows. While there were some major performance issues from the demo that caused problems for the players, Square Enix has refined many of them.

Poll : 0 votes