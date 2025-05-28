Morgen in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon is one of those side characters that catches your attention. She’s a creature with a calm voice, soft words, and could feel slightly different from all the monsters and madness around Avalon. You meet her during the Deep Calleth Upon Deep side quest, and yes, you can romance her.

Ad

Let's see how it plays out and what happens after you choose to romance Morgen in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

How to start the romance with Morgen in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

Interacting with Morgen in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon (Image via Awaken Realms)

Things begin during the Deep Calleth Upon Deep mission. After you return a treasure box to Morgen, she greets you with a soft tone, saying something like:

Ad

Trending

“You came back to me…. I knew you couldn’t stay away.”

After that, she thanks you for the chest:

“Oh, thank you so much, my sweet, sweet mortal! You worked so hard to get it. I saw everything from here.”

Once this is done, you get two key dialogue choices. To romance her, this is the path you should follow:

Ad

Choose: “I’ve never been with… someone like you.” Then choose: (Move closer)

Those two lines lock you into the romance path.

Read also: Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon: I See a Darkness quest walkthrough

What happens if you romance Morgen

Once you pick “Move closer,” things take a dark turn. There’s a brief scene that suggests something intimate happens, but it quickly shifts. She turns on you and kills you. Here’s what the game shows after:

Ad

“The touch of her cold, wet lips douses the flame of your desire. As her claws break the skin of your neck, you begin to realize just how much of a fool you’ve been. You try to struggle, but her grip is unyielding. Before you can cry out, she pulls you down into the frigid depths. You open your mouth in a silent scream as her teeth sink into your flesh.”

Ad

There’s no way to stop this from happening. You’re dead. There is no fight or a second chance, just a game over screen.

Can you avoid romancing Morgen in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon?

Yes, and that’s the smarter choice. When you get to the final option and she leans in, don’t pick “Move closer.” Instead, go with the second option.

Are there branching paths from this?

Ad

No, not really. This scene has one major turning point — whether you decide to “move closer” or not. Choosing to go ahead leads to a death screen, while choosing to stop ends the scene with no further consequences.

So, romancing Morgen does not open up a new questline or change your relationships later in the game.

Check out: Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon: Wyrdnight explained

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.



When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.