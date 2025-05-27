Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon: Wyrdnight explained

Understanding Wyrdnight in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon is important to farm certain items efficiently. The open-world RPG puts a dark-fantasy spin on Arthurian Legends. Thus, there is a lot in the game that is eager to kill you. But knowing when to fight them is something you should learn, as the loot you acquire from them will change depending on the same.

This article aims to inform you about Wyrdnight in the titular game.

Explaining Wyrdnight in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

The fog-filled night makes all enemies tougher (Image via Awaken Realms || YouTube/@JasonsVideoGamesSource)

The open-world RPG title has a day-night cycle system. However, some nights will become covered in Wyrd. This dangerous fog summons strong demons and infects already existing enemies — hence the name Wyrdnight. Your vision during this period will drop due to the mist lowering visibility. Here are all the changes that this lethal phase brings with it:

Stronger enemies

Foes will become infected by the fog and turn into stronger variants of themselves. For example, a bandit will transform into a Wyrd Bandit.

Better loot and XP

While you'll face tougher enemies, the loot and XP they'll reward will be comparatively better.

Get Ethereal Cobwebs

Enemies during the fog-filled night will also drop Etherial Cobwebs, an important item that will have many uses in the game. More on that later.

Other questions on the Wyrdnight answered

Bonfire in Tainted Grail (Image via Awaken Realms || YouTube/@JasonsVideoGamesSource)

How do you know that the foggy night has started?

You'll begin hearing creepy sounds all around you. A thick golden fog will surround the area, lowering visibility.

Can you trigger the Wyrd-filled night yourself?

Yes. Simply rest at any bonfire until the clock symbol becomes yellow. You'll know that the period is active when a text pops up saying "The air is thick with Wyrdness..."

Why should you fight enemies in Wyrdnight?

The foggy night is especially great when trying to farm XP and higher-quality loot. Furthermore, enemies in the period drop Ethereal Cobwebs. These items are crucial for a few activities in the game. These include:

Fueling bonfires (which unlocks fast travel and identifying items)

Recharging your Wyrdsoul Power (the blue bar used for executing the Wyrd Soul ability)

Completing certain quests

Thus, you'll require the item in bulk, especially during the initial hours. Defeating enemies during the period provides you with a good chunk of Ethereal Cobwebs, making it easier to farm them.

Tips for surviving a Wyrdnight

If you're in the initial hours, use stealth or ranged weapons. Fight the enemies head-on only when you're high-level or have at least gotten a good Wyrd Soul Ability.

Prepare food items that heal you in advance. Don't rely on potions to do all the heavy lifting.

If you don't want to deal with Wyrdnight, simply rest at a fueled bonfire again until the Wyrd fog goes away.

That was all about the fog-filled night in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

