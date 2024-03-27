Accepting the Shadowed Prayers quest will require you to beat the Assassin in Dragon's Dogma 2. The Coral Snakes, a group of bandits looking to throw Battahl into chaos, have put a price on the life of their Empress. It is up to you, the Arisen, to rise up to the task and maintain peace in the land. It is a big task for someone who is destined for great things.

However, this is easier said than done. While you do get a note with a short description of the Assassin, it can be difficult to pinpoint your target. That said, this article will show you how to save the Empress from the Assassin in Dragon's Dogma 2.

How to apprehend the Assassin in Dragon's Dogma 2

The Assassin can be found on the right side of the staircase (Image via YouTube/PerfectParadox)

There will be many who share similarities with the Assassin that has been described for you. However, don't waste your time scouting everyone in the room since the real culprit can be found next to the staircase. You will find a long-haired human with wounds on their arms and a snake tattoo on their chest. This is the Assassin in Dragon's Dogma 2.

To apprehend this person, all you have to do is move close to them and press the grab button. With this, you will have the Assassin in your custody, and the Empress will be saved. With this out of the way, make sure you talk to the Empress to claim the following rewards:

Jasper x5

18000G

3500 XP

Her life may be out of danger now that you've caught the Assassin. However, you must go through another encounter with the fiend if you wish to wrap up the Empress' storyline. Let's take a closer look.

What happens to the Assassin in Dragon's Dogma 2 after the Shadowed Prayers?

The Assassin can now be found in a Gaol (Image via YouTube/Manugames92)

After you apprehend the Assassin, he is shifted to a Gaol in Bakbattahl. You can look for him to get additional information on the Coral Snakes. The Assassin will initially be reluctant; however, bribing him with 5000G is enough to make him spill the beans on his employers.

You might want to farm money in Dragon's Dogma 2 if you can't afford his info. This is the last time that you'll be faced with the Assassin. You can rest easy knowing he'll rot in a cell that you put him in.

