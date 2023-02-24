How to save your game in Atomic Heart

Atomic Heart features a sizable open world for exploration. With the 1955 alt-history USSR being taken over by rogue AI, protagonist Agent P-3 must contend with hostile machinery as he travels around the map.

Such dangers will warrant precautions at all levels. Coupled with the sheer number of enemies baying for combat, players can perish easily.

This is also why they should save frequently. Thankfully, this debut FPS from Mundfish allows for recording your adventures.

Here's how to save in Atomic Heart

JP @thatfoolJP gamer appreciation for an amazing save room, its beautiful. #AtomicHeart gamer appreciation for an amazing save room, its beautiful. #AtomicHeart https://t.co/1Kr0kIWqnn

As players progress through the game, they will encounter red phones in certain locations. These can often be found near red vending machines. The vending machine doubles up as a robot named NORA, who acts in a pretty lewd manner towards the protagonist.

Additionally, players can also upgrade their weapons and acquire new skills here. Together, these constitute safe zones so one can take a breather from the frantic run-and-gun action.

To save, simply walk up to the red phone and interact with it to have the game save for you. Apart from this, the game does feature auto-saving, as is the norm with most modern games. This is all players need to know about saving in Atomic Heart.

What is the game about?

Taking place in an alternate history of 1955 in the USSR, players control Major Sergey Nechayev, who is suffering from memory problems. Invited to usher in a new era of Kollektiv, a mass interconnected AI control network, proceedings take a dark turn as all robots go rogue and mass genocide ensues.

With the project's lead engineer Viktor Petrov seemingly sabotaging the network, Nechayev must hunt him down. At the same time, players will have to contend with the murderous hordes of robots that roam the abandoned streets and rundown facilities of the nation.

As an FPS, players will obtain various weapons on their adventures through various levels of Atomic Heart. These are the main tools in dealing with hostile forces, from pistols and shotguns to energy weapons and rocket launchers.

Melee is an option as well, thanks to dedicated weapons that can help turn robots into inanimate junk.

All can be upgraded using the resources and materials found during exploration. Then there is the unique AI-clad glove. Players can use it to not just interact with other machinery and heal but also shock and freeze enemies Bioshock-style.

Atomic Heart was released on February 21, 2023. It is available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X}S platforms. The game is also on Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft's subscription service that features a massive catalog of revered titles.

This is a great way for newcomers to check out and try the game before making a purchase. With no word yet on a Switch version, Nintendo fans will, unfortunately, miss out.

