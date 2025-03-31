How to save the game in Inzoi

By Kavya Neeraj
Modified Mar 31, 2025 09:26 GMT
(Image via KRAFTON Inc.)
Inzoi is available on Steam (Image via KRAFTON Inc.)

Inzoi is in its early access phase for PC players. Krafton's latest video game relies heavily on character creation. As this is a life-simulation title, you can pretty much do anything that you want, ranging from getting a job to buying your dream house. However, it is important to save your game to preserve your hard-earned progress.

Ad

If you have already started playing the game and are wondering how to save your progress, read further to learn how to do this.

How to save the game in Inzoi

How to save your progress in Inzoi (Image via KRAFTON Inc.)
How to save your progress in Inzoi (Image via KRAFTON Inc.)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

You can manually save your Inzoi gameplay progress to avoid losing data through sudden glitches or server issues. The game also autosaves frequently, allowing you to start from where you left off. This lets you save your progress without reaching a checkpoint or having time limitations.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

To manually save the game, go to the Game Menu and create a new file. Doing this frequently will be better than saving larger portions. You can also choose the Go Back option to save your character and set up models while you have selected the creation menu.

By doing this, you can save what you did before exiting the menu. If you select the Complete option for character models, they will be saved in the presets so you can access them efficiently later.

Ad

How to auto save in Inzoi

The game also provides an auto save option to ensure your progress is consistently and easily preserved without being saved manually. To access these save files, press ESC to open the menu, go to the options section, and then choose the GamePlay option. Scroll down to the save section and access the auto-save mode. Here, your progress will successfully be saved.

Also read: All career options in Inzoi

Ad

For more gaming news and updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी