Inzoi is in its early access phase for PC players. Krafton's latest video game relies heavily on character creation. As this is a life-simulation title, you can pretty much do anything that you want, ranging from getting a job to buying your dream house. However, it is important to save your game to preserve your hard-earned progress.

Ad

If you have already started playing the game and are wondering how to save your progress, read further to learn how to do this.

How to save the game in Inzoi

How to save your progress in Inzoi (Image via KRAFTON Inc.)

You can manually save your Inzoi gameplay progress to avoid losing data through sudden glitches or server issues. The game also autosaves frequently, allowing you to start from where you left off. This lets you save your progress without reaching a checkpoint or having time limitations.

Ad

Trending

To manually save the game, go to the Game Menu and create a new file. Doing this frequently will be better than saving larger portions. You can also choose the Go Back option to save your character and set up models while you have selected the creation menu.

By doing this, you can save what you did before exiting the menu. If you select the Complete option for character models, they will be saved in the presets so you can access them efficiently later.

Ad

How to auto save in Inzoi

The game also provides an auto save option to ensure your progress is consistently and easily preserved without being saved manually. To access these save files, press ESC to open the menu, go to the options section, and then choose the GamePlay option. Scroll down to the save section and access the auto-save mode. Here, your progress will successfully be saved.

Also read: All career options in Inzoi

Ad

For more gaming news and updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.