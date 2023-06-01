How to save storage space by removing single-player mode in Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 has wowed gamers and critics by being the complete fighting-game package. For one, it features a meaty single-player campaign set in a detailed open world. This is topped by an unparalleled multiplayer mode that is bound to attract competitive gamers in droves. Given the prominence of this Capcom-developed franchise among the fighting game community (FGC), it is a no-brainer that Street Fighter 6 will have a healthy competitive scene for years to come.

In other words, there are gamers out there solely interested in just the multiplayer section of this game. Those who do not intend to touch the RPG-inspired solo campaign mode may find it to be tacked on, especially given this title's large download size. Thankfully, there is a way to part ways with the single-player, thus helping gamers save storage space.

Here's how to remove the single-player portion of Street Fighter 6 on PC

Since SSDs are rising in popularity with the onset of next-gen gaming devices, players will certainly want to save every gigabyte they can. Street Fighter 6 is available on PC via the Steam digital storefront. For those who have this game installed on this platform, there is an easy way to remove its single-player portion. Here are the steps you have to follow to do that:

Head to your Steam Library and click on the Street Fighter 6 game

Look to the right and scroll down to the DLC section.

Click Manage My DLC. Alternatively, you can right-click the game's name in the library, then Properties followed by the DLC section.

This brings up a dialog box with featured DLC content. Uninstall the World Tour mode.

This will free up around 18 GB of space on your drive. It's not much compared to the rest of this game's size, but every bit counts. Of course, it should be noted that uninstalling the World Tour does not permanently remove it from the game. Players can simply re-download it whenever they desire in case they want to get back to playing that mode after a break.

What is the game's World Tour mode about?

As the latest installment in Capcom's beloved fighting game series, Street Fighter 6 makes big changes to its solo campaign. This alteration not only affects the franchise but its genre as a whole. The World Tour is set in the open-world setting of Metro City. Players create a custom avatar who must set forth on a journey to become stronger by learning the secrets of fighting from masters around the world.

Gamers will encounter iconic faces from the franchise's history as well as visit familiar locations. The custom character can be leveled up by fighting random NPCs. There are many customizable options to discover as well, in the form of various attire pieces which grant stat boosts.

But there's more. New abilities can be used for open-world traversals, like crossing gaps. Various minigames will not just entertain players but also help them learn this fighting game's basics such as landing combos accurately.

Street Fighter 6 is available on PC, PS4, PS5, and XSX|S.

Poll : 0 votes