How to save Takemura in Cyberpunk 2077 (Search and Destroy)

Given that Takemura has been a constant presence ever since the aftermath of Cyberpunk 2077's Relic heist at Konpeki Plaza, players must wonder whether they can save him during the Search and Destroy mission. After all, CDPR's RPG provides a few missions with secret options to save an NPC or two.
Thankfully, the same is the case with Takemura in the Search and Destroy questline in Cyberpunk 2077. However, the objective will not be clearly marked, and it would seem that the man is scripted to die.
Saving Takemura is also necessary if you want the The Devil trophy and for him to show up in the Epilogue after the Cyberpunk 2077 ending.
Cyberpunk 2077 Search and Destroy: Saving Takemura guide
In Cyberpunk 2077's Search and Destroy, you will go to Takemura's apartment to meet with him and Hanako. The meeting will be interrupted by armed Arasaka forces, and the floor will give way. When you come to your senses, you will notice that you are on the floor below, with the objective marker leading you out of the building.
To save Takemura, you need to do the following:
- Head straight towards the blue cross you see, but don't take a right from there. Instead, take a left towards the visible red flare.
- Crouch to pass through the gap into the next room. There are four enemies here. Deal with them as you see fit. Dex's Plan B Iconic Pistol can come in handy.
- Follow the room's layout to get to the stairwell.
- Move upwards to Takemura's apartment's floor. Johnny will say Takemura is beyond saving, but pay no heed. The optional objective of saving Takemura should appear on screen by now.
- Clear the corridors of the Arasaka Assault Squad and make way to Goro's apartment. You will find Goro Takemura fighting a few Arasaka soldiers inside. Defeat them.
- Your final objective will be to escort Takemura through the building to the outside. Follow the objective marker on the map, defeat any enemy as they come up, and make sure Takemura exits the building with you to complete this mission.
That's all you need to do to save Goro Takemura in Cyberpunk 2077 during the Search and Destroy mission. As mentioned earlier, the NPC is required if you wish to get the The Devil achievement during one of the game's endings.
Depending on your choice in the Nocturne Op55N1 mission, Takemura will accompany you during the assault on the Arasaka tower and come to meet you in the Epilogue with a proposition.
