How to save Takemura in Cyberpunk 2077 (Search and Destroy)

Given that Takemura has been a constant presence ever since the aftermath of Cyberpunk 2077's Relic heist at Konpeki Plaza, players must wonder whether they can save him during the Search and Destroy mission. After all, CDPR's RPG provides a few missions with secret options to save an NPC or two.

Ad

Thankfully, the same is the case with Takemura in the Search and Destroy questline in Cyberpunk 2077. However, the objective will not be clearly marked, and it would seem that the man is scripted to die.

Saving Takemura is also necessary if you want the The Devil trophy and for him to show up in the Epilogue after the Cyberpunk 2077 ending.

Cyberpunk 2077 Search and Destroy: Saving Takemura guide

In Cyberpunk 2077's Search and Destroy, you will go to Takemura's apartment to meet with him and Hanako. The meeting will be interrupted by armed Arasaka forces, and the floor will give way. When you come to your senses, you will notice that you are on the floor below, with the objective marker leading you out of the building.

Ad

Trending

Take the opening on the left (Image via SK Gaming || CDPR)

To save Takemura, you need to do the following:

Ad

Head straight towards the blue cross you see, but don't take a right from there. Instead, take a left towards the visible red flare.

Crouch to pass through the gap into the next room. There are four enemies here. Deal with them as you see fit. Dex's Plan B Iconic Pistol can come in handy.

Follow the room's layout to get to the stairwell.

Move upwards to Takemura's apartment's floor. Johnny will say Takemura is beyond saving, but pay no heed. The optional objective of saving Takemura should appear on screen by now.

Clear the corridors of the Arasaka Assault Squad and make way to Goro's apartment. You will find Goro Takemura fighting a few Arasaka soldiers inside. Defeat them.

Your final objective will be to escort Takemura through the building to the outside. Follow the objective marker on the map, defeat any enemy as they come up, and make sure Takemura exits the building with you to complete this mission.

Ad

Escape with Takemura from the building (Image via SK Gaming || CDPR)

That's all you need to do to save Goro Takemura in Cyberpunk 2077 during the Search and Destroy mission. As mentioned earlier, the NPC is required if you wish to get the The Devil achievement during one of the game's endings.

Depending on your choice in the Nocturne Op55N1 mission, Takemura will accompany you during the assault on the Arasaka tower and come to meet you in the Epilogue with a proposition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Angshuman Dutta Angshuman is an Assistant Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda with a specialized focus on Pokemon. While completing his Master's degree in English Literature, Angshuman's research topics primarily included the many facets of game studies. That, along with his love for the medium which he believes to be the pinnacle of storytelling, led him to become a writer in the genre.



Angshuman prefers both solo and multiplayer titles on PC and PS5. His love for gaming stemmed from playing Bounce and God of War on mobile phones, and on to Age of Empires and Zoo Tycoon on PC. If he ever wished to convert a gaming cynic into a admirer, he would recommend indie games because of their versatility and their ability to be unaffected by genre-stifling publisher expectations.



Angshuman has interviewed several indie game developers in his career, spoken at many conferences, and contributed to book chapters. In his capacity to create highly accurate content, he thoroughly researches a topic, tracks citations until he finds the original source, and ensures his content doesn't misrepresent, misquote, or appropriate information.



In his spare time, Angshuman enjoys story writing, shooting landscapes and short films, reading, and painting. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.