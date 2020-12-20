Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royales out there. Players need to survive on an island with 99 other players gunning for them in an ultimate free for all battle for survival, while surviving a lethal storm. Games like these get pretty difficult for players if there aren't any visual aids in to help guide them towards the origin of a particular sound.

Hearing footsteps and shots being fired is one thing. However, having them pop up on the mini map is something different altogether. It makes things slightly easier for players, by letting them anticipate the direction of the assault.

How to see footsteps in Fortnite

If players want to see enemy footsteps in Fortnite Season 5, there are a few things that are required first. To start things off, players need to head into settings from the lobby screen. Once in the settings menu, players need to navigate to the audio settings (loudspeaker icon). Under the audio settings, players need to turn on "Visualize Sound Effects".

Enabling this option grants players the ability to see footsteps as blips on the mini-map in Fortnite.

Being able to see footsteps is a huge advantage because it helps players anticipate the side from which the enemy is approaching, and let's them plan out defensive strategies, more so if they're backed into a corner.

Fortnite Season 5 is turning out to be pretty interesting with the sheer amount of collaborations that the game is experiencing off late.

The game has received a complete overhaul with respect to the XP gaining system. Daily quests have now been replaced by weekly quests and grant a huge amount of XP for completing these quests. With the recent 15.10 patch, the new winter themed items have arrived to the Fortnite island, including a brand new LTM, weapons, skins and wraps for players to use in game.

For those who haven't hopped into Fortnite yet, the time is ripe to jump in and get going! The Winter Royale awaits for those who truly deserve it.