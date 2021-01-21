The best gyroscope settings in COD Mobile Season 13

COD Mobile has steadily experienced an increase in use, and it has also increased the level of competition between players. Competitive gamers are always using new tactics to beat each other. While there are several ways to ace the game, a fundamental thing to improve is the gyroscope sensitivity setting.

A Gyroscope is one of the many sensors present in smartphones. It uses gravity to measure the orientation of the mobile phone’s screen. COD Mobile uses this sensor to control complicated tasks like aiming and recoil control of weapons.

The old way of using fingers to move the camera and control fire is slow and not on-par with newer ways of handling using a gyroscope. Since Gyroscope is very important, this article lists the ideal sensitivity settings to help players.

Also Read: 5 best Android games like COD Mobile in 2021

Gyroscope sensitivity in COD Mobile

Note: The sensitivity settings below are listed generalized to optimize most players. The gyroscope sensitivity varies from one device to another.

Turning on the gyroscope will let the player control aim and recoil using the movement of their device.

Best gyroscope sensitivity for Multiplayer mode:

Gyroscope sensitivity for Multiplayer mode

Third-person sensitivity: 95

ADS: 75

Optics: 35

Tactical scope sensitivity: 30

3x tactical scope: 25

4x tactical scope: 20

Sniper scope sensitivity: 20

6x tactical scope: 15

8x tactical scope: 9

Advertisement

Best gyroscope settings for the Battle Royale mode:

Gyroscope sensitivity for Battle Royale mode

Third-person sensitivity: 98

FPP View turning Sensitivity: 75

Optics: 35

Tactical scope sensitivity: 30

3x tactical scope: 24

4x tactical scope: 20

Sniper scope sensitivity: 25

6x tactical scope: 15

8x tactical scope: 7

Disclaimer: The sensitivity settings differ from each device, and what may be the best option in sensitivity for one in COD Mobile may not be the same for other players in the game.

Read: How to get on top of the Summit Tower in COD Mobile Season 13: Step-by-step guide.