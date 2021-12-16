How to select a playlist in Halo Infinite

343 Studios have decided to give Halo Infinite fans a fresh set of objectives for the upcoming holiday season with a new playlist that includes different modes. These modes will breathe in new life in Halo Infinite and ensure that the game modes don't become monotonous.

While different modes are available in Quickplay, modes, appear at random in Halo Infinite. With the help of playlists, Halo Infinite players can choose between the game modes they want to play. The latest playlist has been a social playlist and a much-required one.

Meanwhile, Halo Infinite has seen massive success with its multi-player model entirely free-to-play. However, many players have complained about the game becoming grindy due to the playlists' lack of different game modes. 343 will hope to have stemmed the flow and fixed at least part of the issue with the latest update.

How to select the playlist of the player's choice in Halo Infinite

Playlist selection is there in Quickplay, Ranked and BTB, which is wonderful news for Halo fans. Earlier, playlist selection was extremely limited in Quickplay compared to what is now in Halo Infinite. This made the popular game feel like a bit of a chore if a player was interested in only playing casually.

Players can choose the different playlists (image via Halo Infinite)

To select the required game mode, the Halo Infinite player will need to first login into the game. Then they will have to decide which playlist they're looking to play - Quickplay, Ranked, or BTB. Once that is done, all the available modes will be shown to the player for their selection.

Keep in mind that not every playlist has every mode available and some modes may be restricted to a certain playlist in Halo Infinite.

More playlists to come in Halo Infinite based on player feedback

343 Studios have been made aware that they are aware of the ongoing issues with the game. While some severe bugs hamper the Halo Infinite experience, the playlist has been blamed for becoming too stale.

Benji-Sales @BenjiSales



New Playlists

- Slayer

- Free For All

- Fiesta

- Tactical Slayer (SWAT)



Challenges

- Removing or reducing requirements for frustrating ones

- Adding new challenges for new playlists



reddit.com/r/halo/comment… Playlist and Challenge Improvements coming to Halo Infinite next weekNew Playlists- Slayer- Free For All- Fiesta- Tactical Slayer (SWAT)Challenges- Removing or reducing requirements for frustrating ones- Adding new challenges for new playlists Playlist and Challenge Improvements coming to Halo Infinite next weekNew Playlists- Slayer- Free For All- Fiesta- Tactical Slayer (SWAT)Challenges- Removing or reducing requirements for frustrating ones- Adding new challenges for new playlistsreddit.com/r/halo/comment… https://t.co/vmbfy28UMy

Four new playlists have been added, with the patch released on December 14. One of the four is the base variant of the Slayer playlist, a much-requested mode by Halo Infinite players.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, players will need to be more patient to get changes in the Ranked playlist as 343 Studios have informed them that making changes in the Ranked playlist is significantly more complex.

Edited by Srijan Sen