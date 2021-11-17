How to sell cars in Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5, like its predecessors, has an economy that allows players to buy and sell cars.

There are times when you might come across a car you really enjoy and you want to purchase it. You can do so if you have the right amount of money in Forza Horizon 5. On the contrary, there may be a car you don't need any longer.

If you've upgraded or simply come into possession of a car that doesn't fit your needs any longer, you can sell them in Forza Horizon 5. It works exactly the same as buying. Just go to one of the Horizon Festival locations or your current in-game home.

How to get some money out of your unwanted vehicles in Forza Horizon 5

Selling a car in Forza Horizon 5 is a great way to clear up your inventory or get some easy CR to spend on whatever else you need. The economy in the game makes the process of earning and spending money super simple.

Once you've arrived at one of the six Horizon Festival outposts, or at the home you're currently residing in, you can access the sell menu. At the main section, there is a "Buy & Sell" tab.

The Buy and Sell tab in Forza Horizon 5. (Image via Playground Games)

Go to this tab and look for the Auction House. After that, you will want to select Start Auction. This is where you will begin the process of selling a car in Forza Horizon 5.

You will now need to pick the car you want to sell and choose the "Auction Car" option. Set the starting price for bidding or the buyout price, which is the price someone can choose to purchase it immediately for, without a bidding war ensuing.

The Auction House in Forza Horizon 5. (Image via Playground Games)

Pick how long you want the auction to run at that point. You can choose between one hour, three hours, six hours, 12 hours, or 24 hours. This is the last option you'll need to set.

Once all of that is done, hit "Confirm" and the auction will begin. Keep your fingers crossed at this point, and hope that another Forza Horizon 5 player stumbles across your vehicle and sends some CR your way.

