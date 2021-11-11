How to send gifts in Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 is one of the most beautiful and connected entries in the franchise's history that has dialed everything that made the series great up to 11..

Not only can you drive around Mexico in the most exotic cars, you can customize your car collection, create a character that appeals to you, and interact with friends all around the world.

Being connected in Forza Horizon 5 allows you to race or cruise around the map with others and even gift some cars from your garage to others. Here's a quick guide on how to do so.

A guide to gifting cars in Forza Horizon 5

The Gift Drop option on the Forza Horizon 5 pause menu (Image via Playground Games)

Gifting cars to others is super easy in Forza Horizon 5. Whether you are playing on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, or Windows PC, you'll be able to send gifts the same exact way.

Start by going to the pause menu and navigate your way to the My Horizon tab. This will bring up a whole host of options to select from, with one of them being Gift Drop.

Select Gift Drop and you will be taken to the area where you can send cars as gifts in Forza Horizon 5. This will direct you to your Garage where you'll be able to search through your entire car collection.

Pick any car from your collection that you want to gift to another player. Once you have chosen it, the game will give you several options regarding who to send the gift to.

Those options are Anyone, New Players, Returning Players, New Hall of Fame Members, and Community Contributors. Forza Horizon 5 will then randomly select someone to get the car from the specific category of person you chose.

It also allows you to send a note and include your username with the gift if you would like. Once the gift is sent, it will leave your Forza Horizon 5 car collection for good.

There is another method of gifting cars, too. If you discover barn finds in the game, you can head there and gift a car from that location rather than the pause menu. It works the same way, but is just an alternate way of completing the same task.

