If you're looking to sell items in Inzoi, you may be wondering about your options for converting your Zoi's creations into cash. Whether you've created handcrafted items, paintings, or digital files, you need to know the proper channels in which to sell your item(s) to maximize your profits. Skill level is a factor in determining the amount a product sells for, as is knowing where to place the item for sale.

Here's a general breakdown of how to sell items in Inzoi.

Steps to sell items in Inzoi

Paintings in Inzoi (Image via Krafton)

Selling crafted items through inventory

Whenever your Zoi creates something new, the item is placed in their inventory, accessible by the button at the bottom of the page. Simply select the item you would like to sell from this menu, then click the "Sell" button in the bottom-right corner of the inventory screen. The item will be instantly exchanged for cash.

The item's pricing is based on its quality. Each of your Zoi's crafts has its own quality, which is represented by the level of experience your Zoi has achieved in that craft. If your Zoi is only starting out, they are likely going to be creating lower-quality crafts and, therefore, get lower payouts. As your Zoi improves, they will create higher-quality crafts that sell for more.

Aside from physical objects, digital products like books, video projects, and software can also be sold in Inzoi. If your Zoi is into programming or video editing, these finished products will appear in the inventory and can be sold instantly.

Selling paintings through Pocket Market

For painters, the Pocket Market is an online marketplace to advertise artwork and sell items in Inzoi. To sell a painting, select one you have completed, choose "Sell on Pocket Market", and set a price. After the painting has been listed, you can track its sales using your app. When someone purchases your painting, you will receive a notification.

If your painting is not selling immediately, setting the price lower can help. Listing paintings through Pocket Market also helps your Zoi gain a social media presence, which makes for a great way to establish yourself as an artist in the game.

Maximizing profits in Inzoi

At first, you won’t make much money while trying to sell items in Inzoi, as beginner-level items are usually of low quality. However, as your Zoi levels up their skills, their creations will improve, leading to better sales.

