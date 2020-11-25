How server accessibility helps keep Among Us playable

Among Us allows players to cycle between its three major server hubs - Asia, Europe, and North America.

In most games it wouldn’t be beneficial to play on a far away server, but the simple gameplay in Among Us means that the extra bump in latency rarely matters.

By giving Among Us players the ability to change their servers on a whim, it means that everyone has access to the whole world when playing, which can go a long way towards avoiding server related issues.

@AmongUsGame Hey guys. Loving the game!

Just wondering if you're aware of an issue I've had. My friends and I struggle to get all of us in a game on Europe servers and have to resort to having games on NA server but the ping is bad. Is there an issue with the Europe servers? — Brock (@RebrockCentral) November 20, 2020

Servers full? Play Among Us in Europe instead

This small and often overlooked feature in Among Us is more than simply a way to let players play with their international friends. It ultimately allows for so much more, such as letting entire friend groups hop over to another server during peak hours, in order to avoid having to wait.

Though many issues have been worked out, one of the primary issues a few months ago was that the North America servers struggled to keep up with the large numbers of players during peak hours.

This might seem like only a miner delay, but the deluge of players ultimately resulted in server problems for large swaths of players.

Fortunately, Among Us allowed those early playgroups to play on a different server, trading in a slight increase in latency for added server stability.

Even today, when the Among Us servers are much more stable and open to use, it still helps to have an option to swap over to one of the other servers on a whim.

we need an African server for among us — stepfather (@sakhiwomotsa) November 20, 2020

Meet new players, try new things

Of course, server hopping offers Among Us players more than a new location to play with their friends. Having total control over their server of choice allows players the opportunity to step outside of their comfort zones and try new things.

For anyone who has tried to learn a new language, one of the biggest barriers is actually the ability to have meaningful social interactions with people who speak the target language.

Because the COVID-19 pandemic has kept most of the world at home, what exactly counts as meaningful social interaction has had to be stretched.

Anyone looking to practice their Portuguese, Korean, or Russian will be happy to find that Among Us has thriving communities in Brazil, South Korea, and Russia. Without a dedicated server browser, it can be difficult to find a suitable group, but the option still remains.