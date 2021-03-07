How to set the best Free Fire sensitivity settings for 3 GB RAM Android devices: A beginner’s guide

Over that period, the Garena Free Fire has become extremely competitive. Within its users, a metric has been cultivated to reach the higher tiers of this quick-paced title. Players do so by improving overall gameplay.

Numerous factors influence the gameplay of the users on the battlefield. One of the most critical aspects of them being the sensitivity settings as they majorly affect the users’ aim and enable them to control their recoil.

A lot of players do not boast high-end devices to play Free Fire. This article lists out the best Free Fire sensitivity settings for users with mid-range 3 GB RAM Android devices.

How to set the best Free Fire sensitivity settings for 3 GB RAM Android devices

Sensitivity settings that the players can try out

Below is a list of sensitivity settings that players can use as a base to play the Garena Free Fire. Please keep in mind that this list is merely a suggestion. Players should experiment and find a comfortable setting.

General: 85-90

Red Dot: 80-85

2x Scope: 65-70

4x Scope: 70-75

AWM Scope: 30-35

Free Look: 60

The range of these sensitivity settings isn’t fixed, and the users are allowed to alter them as per their comfort. Moreover, the 'Free Look' setting doesn’t come into play while the users are shooting and can be left at default or set at any level of their choice.

Note: The sensitivity settings mentioned in this article are based on the writer’s preference and are entirely subjective. Also, the users aren’t advised to directly copy others' same settings as they do not yield any results. Players should also note that they shouldn’t frequently change their sensitivity.

How to change sensitivity settings in Garena Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to change their sensitivity settings in the game:

First, users have to open Free Fire and tap on the ‘Settings’ icon located in the top-right corner.

Numerous settings would appear on their screen. They have to press the ‘Sensitivity’ tab then.

Tap on the Sensitivity tab

Finally, players can change the required sensitivity settings. Apart from this, they also have an option to reset the settings.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.

