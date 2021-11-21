How to set up split-screen in Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite brings back a classic multiplayer feature in the form of split-screen, which is sure to be a hit with fans of all kinds. While the core experience of the game is online, split-screen will offer the opportunity to play with friends on the same system.

While split-screen exists in Halo Infinite, it won't work the exact same way as fans may remember from the days of couch co-op. Creating a PvP match and facing off against each other won't be an option, but players can still join up together on the same screen and take on other teams in Halo Infinite multiplayer.

Setting up split-screen in Halo Infinite multiplayer

Before attempting to set up any split-screen options in Halo Infinite, players should take into account that PC doesn't have the capability. That means this feature is exclusive to Xbox for the time being, but that could change as 343 Industries updates the game.

To start split-screen, one player should head to the main menu, per usual. From there, connect a second controller and the option to join will pop up in the lobby. That part of the process is simple, but the second player who is joining will need a valid Xbox account. Guest accounts will not work in this instance.

As long as the Xbox account works, the second player will join the fireteam and can queue into the same match. This will work for any game mode such as Quickplay or the Big Team Battle modes. However, how many players can join in on the split-screen will depend on the system being used and the game mode selected.

How many players can join in Halo Infinite split-screen?

The player count for split-screen will depend on the mode and the system being used. Considering that both generations of Xbox can use the feature, the player count needed to be adjusted.

On the Xbox Series X the player count can go up to 4 when playing in the arena modes. Xbox one is limited to two split-screen players, regardless of the mode.

If players in Halo Infinite decide to play Big Team Battle, then they will be limited to two players at all times. Future updates in Halo Infinite may change player counts or platforms for split-screen, but that remains to be seen when the game launches next month.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider