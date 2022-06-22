How to set down a Survival Tent in Fallout 76

Fallout 76 launched almost four years ago to overwhelmingly negative reception and a ton of backlash from both new and old fans. After substantial updates and a few complete overhauls, the game now has a considerable fanbase and a great deal of enjoyable content.

Bethesda's messiest launch and its most disappointing game has seen significant improvement over the years. The game's player base currently hovers around 5,000 to 7,000 people, but those players are enjoying their experience more than the early adopters. The new features are heavily based on the Fallout 1st system and include a variety of quality-of-life improvements.

What are Survival Tents in Fallout 76?

Fallout 76 players have complained since the beginning that its massive wasteland can feel a bit empty. The ability to set down a mobile base of operations would make traveling the Appalachian wilds more expedient and entertaining.

Survival Tents are movable camp units that players can lay down almost anywhere in the game world. They are useful as fast-travel points that players might want to get to quickly. Players can build their location in between in-game checkpoints to move more easily across the world.

The Survival Tent features a stash box, a sleeping bag, a cooking station, a scrap box, and either a musical instrument or a tinkerer's workbench. Players can rest, craft, cook, and store whatever they need in their handy tent.

To use a Survival Tent, simply open the Favorites wheel and select the tent. Players can move or redeploy the tent wherever they want through the same methods.

There is also a multiplayer aspect to the Survival Tent. Players can fast-travel to the tents of teammates, so a team can make the game much faster to navigate. Players on the same server can also use the camp benefits of other players' Survival Tents, but cannot fast travel to them.

Only Fallout 1st subscribers can use Survival Tents. The ability to put down these mobile bases is only available to players willing to pay the subscription fees.

Using a Survival Tent in Fallout 76

There are restrictions on where a Survival Tent can be placed. Fallout 76 does not allow players to leave their tent wherever they like, but most places have real estate available.

When attempting to set up a Survival Tent, the selected area must be outlined in green. If the area turns red, players will not be able to set up their Survival Tent.

The area around the existing C.A.M.P., Workshop, or fast travel location will not allow the player to set up a tent. If the services provided by a Survival Tent are too close, the game will not allow players to set one up.

There are also in-game areas that will not allow the Survival Camp's presence nearby. The area surrounding Vault 76 or the Whitespring Golf Club is restricted and won't allow players to set up camp nearby. Players can hover around those areas to find the limits of its restriction.

Fallout 76 features a variety of helpful items locked behind the Fallout 1st subscription. Fans can pick up the four-year-old game and try out the Survival Tent gameplay.

