How to sign up for 7 Days to Die Blood Moons closed beta

7 Days to Die Blood Moons closed beta is right around the corner, and fans are undoubtedly excited to take part in it. The Fun Pimps and iLLOGIKA's upcoming 4v1 survival title has definitely got the community excited, and with the closed beta almost here, players can actually join the playtest and experience the newest title by themselves.
In this article, we will provide you with a detailed guide to help you join the 7 Days to Die Blood Moons closed beta. Read below to know more.
How to join the 7 Days to Die Blood Moons closed beta
The 7 Days to Die Blood Moons closed beta registration has already begun, and will remain live until July 28, 2025, for all regions across the globe. According to the post made by the development team on X, the playtest will go live on August 2, 2025, at 12:00 PM ET.
That said, if you want to participate in the playtest, you must first apply for it. Below, we will embed the registration link for the same. Proceed to click on it, and fill out all the necessary details to forward your application to join the closed beta playtest for the game.
7 Days to Die Blood Moons closed beta application link
If you have already participated in the alpha test and other early access programs, there will be no need for you to separately register for this event.
That said, the developers have included a keynote stating the minimum requirements to join the closed beta playtest. As per the note, players must have:
- A broadband internet connection.
- A Steam account.
Furthermore, they must also have access to a PC that meets the following minimum requirements:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 or higher (64-bit)
- Processor: 2.8 GHz Quad Core CPU
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: 2 GB Dedicated Memory
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 15 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX® Compatible
If your computer fulfills these criteria, you will be able to run the game with absolute ease and have a great experience playing The Fun Pimps' brand-new 4v1 survival title. It must be noted that, being in closed beta, the game will have its fair share of bugs and other issues. This is not the final build for the game, and naturally, if you come across any distinct problems, it's best to report them or just contact the official support team.
That's everything that you need to know about the 7 Days to Die Blood Moons closed beta program. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports and gaming section.
