7 Days to Die V2.1 patch notes: Zombie changes, POI updates, and more

The 7 Days to Die V2.1 patch notes have been released, and the latest update has brought forth some major changes to the title. This update serves as a stability update for the V2 update. It is primarily focused on improving the quality-of-life experience of players, and alongside it, the developers have also incorporated different new features into the game.
In this article, we will explore all the changes and additions that have been made with the latest 7 Days to Die V2.1 patch notes. Read below to know more.
All changes made with the 7 Days to Die V2.1 patch notes
Here's a detailed breakdown of all the new additions and changes that have been incorporated with the 7 Days to Die V2.1 patch notes:
All new additions made with 7 Days to Die V2.1 patch notes
- Storm affected zombies have increased hearing
- Changing the 24 Hour Cycle setting will recalculate weather
- Log serverconfig settings not compatible with consoles when ServerAllowCrossplay is set to true
- Wedge60 Tip 1/2 Ramp Tip 1/2 Corner Left and Right to the shape menu
- Wedge60 Tip 1/2 Ramp Tip 1/2 Corner Incline Left and Right to the shape menu
- Missing localization for several POIs
- Curtains and Drapes Variant Helper and recipe
- Hanging Log 1 and 2
- XML conditional function "has_entitlement", allowing to check whether the user has the named entitlement
- Game Event Action for completing challenges.
Changed
- Improved behaviour related to console cross play when server config is non standard
- Reduced storm durations and how often they happen and less variations between biomes
- Increased storm warning time
- Increased storm fog and it now blends in as the storm builds
- Storm fog and particles decrease when inside
- Removed clothing and armor tags from dyes
- Updated serveradmins.xml header comment
- Factory_02 sleepers should no longer spawn in view
- Apartments_06 zombies no longer spawn in view
- Updated game event game_on_respawn_permanent to remove biome badges and reset hazard timers to default
- Hanging Corpse Log 1-3 now downgrades to Hanging Log 1 or 2
- Update localization for Shepherd’s Pie
- Removed "Animation queue full" warning
- Storm particles no longer fall into the inside of POI's
All bug fixes with the 7 Days to Die V2.1 patch notes
- Clients hit by projectiles now play specters grace audio
- Storm duration was incorrectly affected by the 24 Hour Cycle setting
- Sound now plays when last user leaves a party
- Trader Bob will no longer teleport you multiple times
- Further server login overhead reduction to reduce impact of potential DDoS attacks
- Clients on dedi can now heal each others broken or sprained limb
- Save would be corrupted if you repeatedly went near the same active scripted sleeper volume and then left the area
- Hoarder helmet no longer babyfaces your character
- Hazard Screen Effect for Wasteland and Snow Biomes do now stretch properly at ultra-wide resolutions
- Permadeath is again dropping player backpack.
- Hotswapping item consumable exploit
- Miner's Mending perk repeatedly halves critical injury when swapping mining tools
- Xbox series X/S lighting issue
- Modding Bug: Lootable zombies no longer have localized names
- Setting storms to 0% would not cancel a biome's current storm until the next random weather change
- Zombies dying from old age are no longer dropping bags
- Adjusted colliders on iron and wooden cellar doors to remove the thin gap that allowed a wallclip exploit
- Players can once again report POI placed signs as the sign has no author
- AI run away task did not respond to player noise
