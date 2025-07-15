7 Days to Die V2.1 patch notes: Zombie changes, POI updates, and more

The 7 Days to Die V2.1 patch notes have been released, and the latest update has brought forth some major changes to the title. This update serves as a stability update for the V2 update. It is primarily focused on improving the quality-of-life experience of players, and alongside it, the developers have also incorporated different new features into the game.

In this article, we will explore all the changes and additions that have been made with the latest 7 Days to Die V2.1 patch notes. Read below to know more.

All changes made with the 7 Days to Die V2.1 patch notes

Here's a detailed breakdown of all the new additions and changes that have been incorporated with the 7 Days to Die V2.1 patch notes:

All new additions made with 7 Days to Die V2.1 patch notes

Storm affected zombies have increased hearing

Changing the 24 Hour Cycle setting will recalculate weather

Log serverconfig settings not compatible with consoles when ServerAllowCrossplay is set to true

Wedge60 Tip 1/2 Ramp Tip 1/2 Corner Left and Right to the shape menu

Wedge60 Tip 1/2 Ramp Tip 1/2 Corner Incline Left and Right to the shape menu

Missing localization for several POIs

Curtains and Drapes Variant Helper and recipe

Hanging Log 1 and 2

XML conditional function "has_entitlement", allowing to check whether the user has the named entitlement

Game Event Action for completing challenges.

Changed

Improved behaviour related to console cross play when server config is non standard

Reduced storm durations and how often they happen and less variations between biomes

Increased storm warning time

Increased storm fog and it now blends in as the storm builds

Storm fog and particles decrease when inside

Removed clothing and armor tags from dyes

Updated serveradmins.xml header comment

Factory_02 sleepers should no longer spawn in view

Apartments_06 zombies no longer spawn in view

Updated game event game_on_respawn_permanent to remove biome badges and reset hazard timers to default

Hanging Corpse Log 1-3 now downgrades to Hanging Log 1 or 2

Update localization for Shepherd’s Pie

Removed "Animation queue full" warning

Storm particles no longer fall into the inside of POI's

All bug fixes with the 7 Days to Die V2.1 patch notes

Clients hit by projectiles now play specters grace audio

Storm duration was incorrectly affected by the 24 Hour Cycle setting

Sound now plays when last user leaves a party

Trader Bob will no longer teleport you multiple times

Further server login overhead reduction to reduce impact of potential DDoS attacks

Clients on dedi can now heal each others broken or sprained limb

Save would be corrupted if you repeatedly went near the same active scripted sleeper volume and then left the area

Hoarder helmet no longer babyfaces your character

Hazard Screen Effect for Wasteland and Snow Biomes do now stretch properly at ultra-wide resolutions

Permadeath is again dropping player backpack.

Hotswapping item consumable exploit

Miner's Mending perk repeatedly halves critical injury when swapping mining tools

Xbox series X/S lighting issue

Modding Bug: Lootable zombies no longer have localized names

Setting storms to 0% would not cancel a biome's current storm until the next random weather change

Zombies dying from old age are no longer dropping bags

Adjusted colliders on iron and wooden cellar doors to remove the thin gap that allowed a wallclip exploit

Players can once again report POI placed signs as the sign has no author

AI run away task did not respond to player noise

