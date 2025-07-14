7 Days to Die: All achievements and how to unlock them

All achievements in 7 Days to Die
7 Days to Die gameplay (Image via The Fun Pimps)

There are a variety of achievements that you can unlock in 7 Days to Die. They are naturally locked behind challenges that you have to complete in the game. These challenges range from easy to hard, and if you have the patience and perseverance to complete them, you will be one of the few people who have successfully earned a 100% achievement completion rate in the game.

In this article, we will explore all the achievements in 7DTD and how you can unlock them. Read below to know more.

All achievements and how to unlock them in 7 Days to Die

7 Days to Die features a total of 43 collectible achievements in the game. As stated above, these challenges range from being extremely easy to being quite tough. We wouldn't go as far as calling them impossible, since most of these tasks, in our opinion, feel doable even if you play the game casually, and have some interest in PvP gameplay.

That said, here's a detailed list of the achievements and how you can complete them in-game:

Achievement
How to Complete
Good in the sack
Place your first sleeping bag, old bed or king-sized bed in-game
Cause he's the Ax Man
Craft your first Stone Axe
Bite the dustDie once in 7DTD
The Grave DiggerKill at least 10 zombies
Handy Man
Craft your first wood frame
Christopher Columbus
Travel a total of 10 kilometers
Brush with Death
Live for 60 minutes in a single game
ScavengerReach level 7
Alexander BellCraft a total of 50 items
Playing Doctor
Stop a critical bleed-out using a bandage
The Homestead Act
Place your first land claim
The EmbalmerKill a total of 100 zombies
Evil KnievelBreak your leg in-game
AdventurerReach level 28
Knock 'em DeadDie up to 7 times
Ferdinand Magellan
Travel 50 kilometers
Near Death Experience
Live for 180 minutes/3 hours in a single game
Benjamin FranklinCraft a total of 500 items
NomadReach player level 70
Your Number's UpDie 14 times
The MorticianKill 500 zombies
Alive and Kicking
Reach level 4 in Fortitude
Henry FordCraft 1500 items
WarriorReach level 140
Cheated Death
Live for 600 minutes in a single game
Marco Polo
Travel 250 kilometers
Dig Deep
Mine a certain amount of ore (exact condition unknown)
Meet Your MakerDie 28 times
Fit as a Fiddle
Reach level 6 in Fortitude
The Funeral Director
Kill 2500 zombies
Healthy as a Horse
Reach level 8 in Fortitude
Thomas EdisonCraft 5000 items
Napoleon
Kill another player
The Picture of Good Health
Reach level 10 in Fortitude
SurvivalistReach level 300
On top of the world
Reach a very high elevation
Nearly Immortal
Live for 1680 minutes in a single game
Dirty Larry
Kill a zombie with a magnum
Neil Armstrong
Travel 1000 kilometers
Julius Caesar
Kill 5 other players
Genghis Khan
Kill 10 other players
The polar bare club
Survive in freezing weather without clothes
Alexander the Great
Kill 25 other players
That's everything that you need to know about the different achievements in 7DTD and how you can unlock them in-game.

