7 Days to Die: All achievements and how to unlock them

There are a variety of achievements that you can unlock in 7 Days to Die. They are naturally locked behind challenges that you have to complete in the game. These challenges range from easy to hard, and if you have the patience and perseverance to complete them, you will be one of the few people who have successfully earned a 100% achievement completion rate in the game.

In this article, we will explore all the achievements in 7DTD and how you can unlock them. Read below to know more.

All achievements and how to unlock them in 7 Days to Die

7 Days to Die features a total of 43 collectible achievements in the game. As stated above, these challenges range from being extremely easy to being quite tough. We wouldn't go as far as calling them impossible, since most of these tasks, in our opinion, feel doable even if you play the game casually, and have some interest in PvP gameplay.

That said, here's a detailed list of the achievements and how you can complete them in-game:

Achievement How to Complete Good in the sack Place your first sleeping bag, old bed or king-sized bed in-game Cause he's the Ax Man Craft your first Stone Axe Bite the dust Die once in 7DTD The Grave Digger Kill at least 10 zombies Handy Man Craft your first wood frame Christopher Columbus Travel a total of 10 kilometers Brush with Death Live for 60 minutes in a single game Scavenger Reach level 7 Alexander Bell Craft a total of 50 items Playing Doctor Stop a critical bleed-out using a bandage The Homestead Act Place your first land claim The Embalmer Kill a total of 100 zombies Evil Knievel Break your leg in-game Adventurer Reach level 28 Knock 'em Dead Die up to 7 times Ferdinand Magellan Travel 50 kilometers Near Death Experience Live for 180 minutes/3 hours in a single game Benjamin Franklin Craft a total of 500 items Nomad Reach player level 70 Your Number's Up Die 14 times The Mortician Kill 500 zombies Alive and Kicking Reach level 4 in Fortitude Henry Ford Craft 1500 items Warrior Reach level 140 Cheated Death Live for 600 minutes in a single game Marco Polo Travel 250 kilometers Dig Deep Mine a certain amount of ore (exact condition unknown) Meet Your Maker Die 28 times Fit as a Fiddle Reach level 6 in Fortitude The Funeral Director Kill 2500 zombies Healthy as a Horse Reach level 8 in Fortitude Thomas Edison Craft 5000 items Napoleon Kill another player The Picture of Good Health Reach level 10 in Fortitude Survivalist Reach level 300 On top of the world Reach a very high elevation Nearly Immortal Live for 1680 minutes in a single game Dirty Larry Kill a zombie with a magnum Neil Armstrong Travel 1000 kilometers Julius Caesar Kill 5 other players Genghis Khan Kill 10 other players The polar bare club Survive in freezing weather without clothes Alexander the Great Kill 25 other players

That's everything that you need to know about the different achievements in 7DTD and how you can unlock them in-game.

