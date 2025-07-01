7 Days to Die system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC settings explored

If you're looking for 7 Days to Die system requirements, you've come to the right place. The Fun Pimps' horror-survival tower defense game has recently received a major update, and it has revolutionized the in-game world. Incorporating numerous survival elements and changes across biomes, perks, and more, the latest update has piqued the interest of the gaming community.

This article will explore the 7 Days to Die system requirements for PC, including both the minimum and recommended prescribed hardware essentials. Read below to know more.

Exploring 7 Days to Die system requirements

Here's a detailed breakdown of the system requirements for this title across PC, macOS, and SteamOS + Linux:

7 Days to Die system requirements for PC

Minimum

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 or higher (64-bit)

Processor: 2.8 Ghz Quad Core CPU

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: 2 GB Dedicated Memory

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 15 GB available space

Sound Card: Sound Card: DirectX® Compatible

Additional Notes: Running a Dedicated Server and Client on the same computer will double the RAM requirements. Also, future releases may require more hard drive space.

Recommended

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 or higher (64-bit)

Processor: 3.2 Ghz Quad Core CPU or faster

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: 4 GB Dedicated Memory

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 15 GB available space

Sound Card: Sound Card: DirectX® Compatible

Additional Notes: Running a Dedicated Server and Client on the same computer will double the RAM requirements. Also, future releases may require more hard drive space.

Killing zombies in 7 Days to Die (Image via The Fun Pimps)

7 Days to Die system requirements for macOS

Minimum

OS: 10.13

Processor: 2.8 Ghz Quad Core CPU

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: 2 GB Dedicated Memory

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 15 GB available space

Additional Notes: Running the Dedicated Server and Client on the same computer will double the RAM requirements. Also, future releases may require more hard drive space.

Recommended

OS: 10.13

Processor: 3.2 Ghz Quad Core CPU or faster

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: 4 GB Dedicated Memory

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 15 GB available space

Additional Notes: Running the Dedicated Server and Client on the same computer will double the RAM requirements. Also, future releases may require more hard drive space.

7 Days to Die system requirements for SteamOS + Linux

Minimum

OS: Ubuntu 16.04 (64-bit)

Processor: 2.8 Ghz Quad Core CPU

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: 2 GB Dedicated Memory

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 15 GB available space

Recommended

OS: Ubuntu 18.04 (64-bit)

Processor: 3.2 Ghz Quad Core CPU or faster

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: 4 GB Dedicated Memory

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 15 GB available space

That's everything that you need to know about the 7 Days to Die system requirements. For more related guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's gaming section.

