7 Days to Die system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC settings explored

If you're looking for 7 Days to Die system requirements, you've come to the right place. The Fun Pimps' horror-survival tower defense game has recently received a major update, and it has revolutionized the in-game world. Incorporating numerous survival elements and changes across biomes, perks, and more, the latest update has piqued the interest of the gaming community.
This article will explore the 7 Days to Die system requirements for PC, including both the minimum and recommended prescribed hardware essentials. Read below to know more.
Exploring 7 Days to Die system requirements
Here's a detailed breakdown of the system requirements for this title across PC, macOS, and SteamOS + Linux:
7 Days to Die system requirements for PC
Minimum
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 or higher (64-bit)
- Processor: 2.8 Ghz Quad Core CPU
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: 2 GB Dedicated Memory
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 15 GB available space
- Sound Card: Sound Card: DirectX® Compatible
- Additional Notes: Running a Dedicated Server and Client on the same computer will double the RAM requirements. Also, future releases may require more hard drive space.
Recommended
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 or higher (64-bit)
- Processor: 3.2 Ghz Quad Core CPU or faster
- Memory: 12 GB RAM
- Graphics: 4 GB Dedicated Memory
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 15 GB available space
- Sound Card: Sound Card: DirectX® Compatible
- Additional Notes: Running a Dedicated Server and Client on the same computer will double the RAM requirements. Also, future releases may require more hard drive space.
7 Days to Die system requirements for macOS
Minimum
- OS: 10.13
- Processor: 2.8 Ghz Quad Core CPU
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: 2 GB Dedicated Memory
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 15 GB available space
- Additional Notes: Running the Dedicated Server and Client on the same computer will double the RAM requirements. Also, future releases may require more hard drive space.
Recommended
- OS: 10.13
- Processor: 3.2 Ghz Quad Core CPU or faster
- Memory: 12 GB RAM
- Graphics: 4 GB Dedicated Memory
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 15 GB available space
- Additional Notes: Running the Dedicated Server and Client on the same computer will double the RAM requirements. Also, future releases may require more hard drive space.
7 Days to Die system requirements for SteamOS + Linux
Minimum
- OS: Ubuntu 16.04 (64-bit)
- Processor: 2.8 Ghz Quad Core CPU
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: 2 GB Dedicated Memory
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 15 GB available space
Recommended
- OS: Ubuntu 18.04 (64-bit)
- Processor: 3.2 Ghz Quad Core CPU or faster
- Memory: 12 GB RAM
- Graphics: 4 GB Dedicated Memory
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 15 GB available space
That's everything that you need to know about the 7 Days to Die system requirements. For more related guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's gaming section.
