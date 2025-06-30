How to enable third-person view in 7 Days to Die

If you're looking for a way to enable third-person view in 7 Days to Die, you've come to the right place. The Fun Pimps' survival game has recently received a massive world update, incorporating some fantastic new features, and players are excited to get back to their world building once again.

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on how you can enable third-person view in 7 Days to Die. To know more about it, read below.

How to switch to third-person view in 7 Days to Die

The third-person view in 7 Days to Die can be enabled via a console command in the game. The camera model can be further tweaked using this command, providing you access to unique new perspectives, all of which can be used for a plethora of creative purposes. However, it must be noted that if you want to enable third-person in the game, it will disable the prospect of earning achievements in the game.

If you are serious about earning achievements, we urge you to not try on servers where you've built your main world around. You can initially try it out in creative mode, and if the prospect of earning achievements does not matter to you, you can go ahead and implement it directly in your main world.

That said, here's how you can enable third-person view in 7 Days to Die:

Launch 7 Days to Die and proceed to log in using your credentials.

Once done, you can now launch a creative world or proceed to head into any of the worlds where you're working towards progressing in the game.

Upon booting into your desired world, press 'F1' on your keyboard. This will drop down a console menu in the game.

on your keyboard. This will drop down a console menu in the game. Here, type 'DM'. This will enable the debug menu within the title. Now, get out of the console by pressing 'F1' once again.

Exploring 7 Days to Die in third-person perspective (Image via The Fun Pimps and YT.com/@Supercali8)

Once done, you will now have access to different camera-view options in 7 Days to Die. Here are some of the key commands you can use to tweak your perspective:

F5: Pressing F5 will switch your perspective from first-person view to third-person view. Press it once again to revert back to the first-person perspective.

Pressing F5 will switch your perspective from first-person view to third-person view. Press it once again to revert back to the first-person perspective. P: Locks your camera in place like a movie still. You are provided full control over your character within this frame.

Locks your camera in place like a movie still. You are provided full control over your character within this frame. Left Bracket ([): When you use '[', you can now move the camera around freely while your character is frozen in place.

That's everything that you need to know about how you can enable third-person view in 7 Days to Die. For more related guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's gaming section.

