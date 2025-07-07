7 Days to Die unable to invite friends error: Possible reasons and fixes

The 7 Days to Die unable to invite friends error has recently popped up for numerous players across different platforms. Social media sites, like Reddit, are full of players complaining about this issue. The community is at a loss as this error seems to prevent them from accessing their friends list and inviting their buddies to hop on their preferred servers.
In this article, we will explore the possible reasons for the 7 Days to Die unable to invite friends error and how we can potentially fix it. Read below to know more.
Note: The solutions offered in this article are mere workarounds and are not guaranteed to work for all players.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Possible reasons for 7 Days to Die unable to invite friends error
The 7 Days to Die unable to invite friends error seems to be a server-wide issue that has affected the entire community across the world. The problem seems to be quite widespread, affecting all platforms and cross-play options as well. Players speculate that this can be some form of implementation issue with regards to the incorporation of dedicated server crossplay with the latest 2.0 update for the title.
Check out: 7 Days to Die patch notes (June 27, 2025): Biome progression, perk changes, and more
That said, here are some workarounds that have helped players bypass the issue.
Potential fixes for 7 Days to Die unable to invite friends error
1) Restart the server
If you are playing on a dedicated private server, the problem might be connected to some issue with regard to hosting the server. Now, the quickest and easiest issue to fix any private server issue is to restart it. To do so, simply close down your world and head back to the main menu.
Once you do that, relaunch your world and try inviting your friends. If all's well, your invitation will go through, and your friends will be able to join the game.
Read more: All new perks in the 7 Days to Die 2.0 update
2) Turn off biome progression
Some players have reported that the addition of the 'Biome Progression' feature has been a thorn in their side. Disabling this option has worked for a number of players. Once you disable it, you should be able to invite your friends across different platforms.
3) Don't quit the invite menu
One of the most effective solutions to the 7 Days to Die unable to invite friends error is to simply wait on the invite menu. If you're a victim of this error, your 'Invite Friends' section will remain greyed out. However, if you keep the menu online for a few minutes, the error automatically gets fixed, and you can invite all your friends once again.
You might be interested in: 7 Days to Die server is still initializing error: Possible reasons and fixes
That's everything that you need to know about the 7 Days to Die unable to invite friends error. For more related news and guides, check out Sportskeeda's gaming section.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.