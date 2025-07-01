All new perks in the 7 Days to Die 2.0 update

7 Days to Die 2.0 has incorporated a range of new perks in the game. The latest update, which went live on Wednesday, Monday, June 30, 2025, has brought forth an array of unique new perks in the game and has made quite a few modifications to the pre-existing ones. We believe that these changes will definitely elevate the gameplay experience of 7 Days to Die.
This article will explore all the new perks and the changes that have been made to pre-existing perks with the 7 Days to Die 2.0 update.
Every perk addition and change in the 7 Days to Die 2.0 update
With the latest update, a new General Perks tab has been added to the game. A number of perks that had no specific attribute have been moved into this tab. Players can now gain a number of skills without needing to spend perk points. First and foremost, these are some of the perks that have been moved to the General Perks section:
- Light, Medium, and Heavy Armor
- Lock Picking
- Master Chef
- Lucky Looter
- Living off the Land
Replacing them, we've got a plethora of other new additions that will spice up the gameplay in 7 Days to Die 2.0. As per the official patch notes, these include:
Perception
- Treasure Hunter – Added increased dirt damage, reduced damage when near treasure, and more items found in chests
- Animal Tracker – Adjusted animals tracked per level and added zombie variants
- The Infiltrator – Added ability to pick up various land mines per level
Strength
- Junk Miner – Mining tools can harvest more junk resources like cloth, scrap polymers, scrap iron, and more
- Pack Mule – Increases the crafting speed of items in your inventory and adds a chance to ignore physical damage when hit
- Grand Slam – Grants the ability to ragdoll enemies with clubs, bats, or sledgehammers while sprinting
Fortitude
- Rule 1: Cardio – Levels 4 and 5 grant +25 max stamina each
- Siphoning Strikes – Melee kills grant +2 HP per level
Agility
- Hard Target – Take less damage while moving
- The Daring Adventurer – Moved pick two quest rewards to level 5
- Parkour – Added ability to reduce injuries or damage per level
- Intellect
Each Attribute in the game now has ten unique perks. Each of these perks also has five upgradable levels. The Attributes spread across different categories also now feature a Mastery Perk that starts at Attribute Level 6. You can unlock them by progressing through the game.
That's everything that you need to know about the brand-new perks added with the 7 Days to Die 2.0 update. For more related news and guides, stay connected to Sportskeeda's Gaming section.
