All new perks in the 7 Days to Die 2.0 update

7 Days to Die 2.0 has incorporated a range of new perks in the game. The latest update, which went live on Wednesday, Monday, June 30, 2025, has brought forth an array of unique new perks in the game and has made quite a few modifications to the pre-existing ones. We believe that these changes will definitely elevate the gameplay experience of 7 Days to Die.

This article will explore all the new perks and the changes that have been made to pre-existing perks with the 7 Days to Die 2.0 update.

Every perk addition and change in the 7 Days to Die 2.0 update

With the latest update, a new General Perks tab has been added to the game. A number of perks that had no specific attribute have been moved into this tab. Players can now gain a number of skills without needing to spend perk points. First and foremost, these are some of the perks that have been moved to the General Perks section:

Light, Medium, and Heavy Armor

Lock Picking

Master Chef

Lucky Looter

Living off the Land

Replacing them, we've got a plethora of other new additions that will spice up the gameplay in 7 Days to Die 2.0. As per the official patch notes, these include:

Perception

Treasure Hunter – Added increased dirt damage, reduced damage when near treasure, and more items found in chests

Animal Tracker – Adjusted animals tracked per level and added zombie variants

The Infiltrator – Added ability to pick up various land mines per level

Strength

Junk Miner – Mining tools can harvest more junk resources like cloth, scrap polymers, scrap iron, and more

Pack Mule – Increases the crafting speed of items in your inventory and adds a chance to ignore physical damage when hit

Grand Slam – Grants the ability to ragdoll enemies with clubs, bats, or sledgehammers while sprinting

Fortitude

Rule 1: Cardio – Levels 4 and 5 grant +25 max stamina each

Siphoning Strikes – Melee kills grant +2 HP per level

Agility

Hard Target – Take less damage while moving

The Daring Adventurer – Moved pick two quest rewards to level 5

Parkour – Added ability to reduce injuries or damage per level

Intellect

Each Attribute in the game now has ten unique perks. Each of these perks also has five upgradable levels. The Attributes spread across different categories also now feature a Mastery Perk that starts at Attribute Level 6. You can unlock them by progressing through the game.

That's everything that you need to know about the brand-new perks added with the 7 Days to Die 2.0 update. For more related news and guides, stay connected to Sportskeeda's Gaming section.

