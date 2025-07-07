7 Days to Die server is still initializing error: Possible reasons and fixes

A number of players have recently reported the resurgence of the 7 Days to Die server is still initializing error. This problem is commonly traced to server hosts, be it private or public, and luckily, fixing it is generally quite easy. Oftentimes, this error occurs when servers do not respond properly to the incoming traffic, and it results in players being stuck on an infinite loading screen, and then being subjected to the error code pop-up.

In this article, we will explore the possible reasons and fixes for the 7 Days to Die server is still initializing error. Read below to know more.

Note: The fixes discussed here are mere workarounds and are not guaranteed to work for all players.

Possible reasons for 7 Days to Die server is still initializing error

The 7 Days to Die server is still initialization error is quite common, and oftentimes can be traced back to server startup issues. It generally surfaces when the server-host has some problems on their end, leading to all potential clients being unable to tune into their desired server.

Sometimes, the problem might be on the joiner's end as well. Despite the game being CPU-intensive, not having adequate memory freed up might also be the reason why you keep facing this error.

That said, let us explore the potential solutions to bypass this problem.

Potential fixes for 7 Days to Die server is still initializing error

1) Server restart

If you have trouble connecting to a server, private or public, asking the server host to restart it might solve the issue. A quick restart is the easiest way to get an online server back on track. If you have your very own private server, and your friends can't seem to join you, you can just head back to the main menu, re-launch the server, and reinvite your friends again.

If all goes well, this should bypass the problem. This is by far the easiest and most effective way to fix the 7 Days to Die server is still initializing error.

2) Check your memory availability

As stated above, 7 Days to Die requires high CPU and memory allocation. If you cannot provide that, the game automatically causes errors or becomes extremely laggy and unresponsive.

One of the best ways to see if that is the case is to check your gameplay logs. You can do that by opening up this directory: C:\Users\USER\AppData\Roaming\7DaysToDie\logs

Check your latest log. If you see you're short of RAM allocation, we urge you to close up any programs that are running besides the game, and also simultaneously shut down background operations that might be pulling in all the resources.

That's everything that you need to know about the 7 Days to Die server is still initializing error. For more related news and guides, check out Sportskeeda's gaming section.

