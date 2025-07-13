The Forge in 7 Days to Die is a workstation that allows players to craft different items in the game. It serves as a workbench to create armor, weapons, tools, and much more. There are several things that a Forge can be used for — it's one of the key items that you must build and place near your base.
Once placed, however, players struggle to pick up this item in the game. This guide explains how to pick up the Forge.
How to pick up the Forge in 7 Days to Die
Forges are found far and wide in 7 Days to Die. You can find these workstations spread across the map, primarily within Trader Outposts. However, you can craft and place one near your base.
Players often believe that the Forge, once placed, cannot be removed. However, that is not the case. Once this item has been constructed and then set up, you can easily remove it from its given position.
To do that, follow these steps:
- Launch 7DTD and hop into a server of your choice.
- Head to the location where you placed your own Forge.
- Provided that this item is in your land claim block, go near it until you can highlight the item.
- Then, proceed to the radial menu by pressing and holding 'E' against this item.
- Here, click on the 'Take' prompt.
- Upon doing so, you will pick up the Forge.
It must be noted that for a player to pick up a Forge, the item must be fully repaired. For the most part, this deployable should be empty, but an exception has been made in-game for 10 units of each smelted material.
Last but not least, whenever you activate and use a Forge, it will affect the heat map. The higher the heat, the more zombies you will attract in your vicinity. If you use this item frequently, you will soon be surrounded by a massive horde of them.
That concludes our guide on how to pick up the Forge in 7 Days to Die.
