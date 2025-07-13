7 Days to Die: All armor sets

7 Days to Die offers players a large collection of armor sets. A total of 16 unique sets can be crafted and unlocked, all of which provide different benefits to players. Each item provides a bonus to the player, and if you can complete an entire set, some of them will provide you with a full set bonus stat modifier as well.
In this article, we will explore the different armor sets in 7 Days to Die. Read below to know more.
All armor sets in 7 Days to Die
Armor sets in 7 Days to Die can be divided into four heads, namely:
Medium Armor has enhanced protective abilities; however, it comes at a cost of lower mobility and increased noise. The bonus effects provided by these sets are quite unique, and as you progress through your wipe, you will soon need to equip these items.
There are 6 Medium Armor sets, which include:
Farmer set
Biker set
Scavenger set
Ranger set
Commando set
Assassin set
Here's a look at their stats:
Name
Armor Rating
Stamina
Mobility
Noise
Durability
Repair Item
Bonus Description
Farmer Armor Set
Farmer Hat
13.0 / 13.8 / 14.7 / 15.5 / 16.4 / 17.3
-5.60%
-5%
0.1
250 / 300 / 350 / 400 / 450 / 500
Repair Kit
Seeds are 2 / 4 / 6 / 8 / 10 / 20% more common in loot
Farmer Outfit
Same as above
-5.60%
-5%
0.1
Same as above
Repair Kit
Harvesting crops has 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 10% chance of giving double the yield
Farmer Gloves
Same as above
-5.60%
-5%
0.1
Same as above
Repair Kit
Rifles deal 2 / 4 / 6 / 8 / 10 / 20% more damage
Farmer Boots
Same as above
-5.60%
-5%
0.1
250 / 300 / 350 / 400 / 450 / 500
Repair Kit
Harvesting crops has 2 / 4 / 6 / 8 / 10 / 20% chance of giving extra seed
Biker Armor Set
Biker Helmet
13.0 / 13.8 / 14.7 / 15.5 / 16.4 / 17.3
-5.60%
-5%
0.1
250 / 300 / 350 / 400 / 450 / 500
Repair Kit
Increases stun chance by 2 / 4 / 6 / 8 / 10 / 20%
Biker Outfit
Same as above
-5.60%
-5%
0.1
Same as above
Repair Kit
Max health increases by 2 / 4 / 6 / 8 / 10 / 20 points
Biker Gloves
Same as above
-5.60%
-5%
0.1
Same as above
Repair Kit
Increased melee damage by 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 10%
Biker Boots
Same as above
-5.60%
-5%
0.1
250 / 300 / 350 / 400 / 450 / 500
Repair Kit
Melee weapons take 2 / 4 / 6 / 8 / 10 / 20% less stamina to use
Heavy Armor, as indicated by the name, offers the highest degree of protection in the game. It comes at a cost of even lower stamina and much higher noise.
There are four unique sets, namely:
Miner set
Nomad set
Nerd set
Raider set
Here are their stats:
Name
Armor Rating
Stamina
Mobility
Noise
Durability
Repair Item
Bonus
Miner Set
Miner Helmet
18.0/18.8/18.7
-7.50%
0.2
0.2
260/500/300
Repair Kit
Harvesting with mining tools gives 5/10/15/20/25/30% more materials
Miner Outfit
19.2/19.8/19.4
-9%
0.2
0.2
250/500/300
Repair Kit
Mining tools break 5/10/15/20/25/30% faster
Miner Gloves
19.0/19.8/18.5
-7.50%
0.2
0.2
250/500/300
Repair Kit
Increases safe falling height by 1/2/3/4/5/6 meters
Miner Boots
18.0/18.8/18.7
-9%
0.2
0.2
250/500/300
Repair Kit
Increases safe falling height by 1/2/3/4/5/6 meters
Nomad Set
Nomad Helmet
18.0/18.8/18.7
-9%
-7.50%
0.2
260/500/300
Repair Kit
Regenerating stamina costs 5/10/15/20/30/40/50% less and water costs 5/10/15/20/30/40/50% less
Nomad Outfit
19.2/19.8/19.4
-9%
-7.50%
0.2
250/500/300
Repair Kit
Increases available inventory slots by 2/4/6/8/10/12 slots
Nomad Gloves
19.0/19.8/18.5
-7.50%
0.2
0.2
250/500/300
Repair Kit
Deal 5/10/15/20/25/30% extra damage to irradiated zombies
Nomad Boots
18.0/18.8/18.7
-9%
0.2
0.2
250/500/300
Repair Kit
Increases sprint speed by 2/4/6/8/10/20%
Nerd Set
Nerd Goggles
18.0/18.8/18.7
-9%
-7.50%
0.2
250/500/300
Repair Kit
Increases exp gained by 2/4/6/8/10/20%
Nerd Outfit
19.2/19.8/19.4
-9%
-7.50%
0.2
250/500/300
Repair Kit
Using a Crafting Skill Magazine has a 5/10/15/20/25/30% chance to grant an extra level in the skill
Nerd Gloves
18.0/18.8/18.7
-9%
-7.50%
0.2
250/500/300
Repair Kit
Buttons and turrets deal 10/20/30/40/50/60% more damage
Nerd Boots
18.0/18.8/18.7
-9%
-7.50%
0.2
250/500/300
Repair Kit
Increases safe falling height by 1/2/3/4/5/6 meters
Raider Set
Raider Helmet
18.0/18.8/18.7
-9%
-7.50%
0.2
250/500/300
Repair Kit
Increases stun resistance by 10/20/30/50/60/100%
Raider Outfit
19.2/19.8/19.4
-9%
-7.50%
0.2
250/500/300
Repair Kit
Critical injuries heal 5/10/15/20/25/30% faster
Raider Gloves
18.0/18.8/18.7
-9%
-7.50%
0.2
250/500/300
Repair Kit
Deal 10/20/30/40/50/60% more damage with all melee weapons
Raider Boots
18.0/18.8/18.7
-9%
-7.50%
0.2
250/500/300
Repair Kit
Increases safe falling height by 1/2/3/4/5/6 meters
That's everything that you need to know about the different armor sets in 7 Days to Die. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's gaming section.
