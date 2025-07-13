7 Days to Die: All armor sets

By Jay Sarma
Modified Jul 13, 2025 00:48 GMT
Armor sets in 7 Days to Die
7 Days to Die gameplay (Image via The Fun Pimps)

7 Days to Die offers players a large collection of armor sets. A total of 16 unique sets can be crafted and unlocked, all of which provide different benefits to players. Each item provides a bonus to the player, and if you can complete an entire set, some of them will provide you with a full set bonus stat modifier as well.

In this article, we will explore the different armor sets in 7 Days to Die. Read below to know more.

All armor sets in 7 Days to Die

Armor sets in 7 Days to Die can be divided into four heads, namely:

  • Primitive Armor
  • Light Armor
  • Medium Armor
  • Heavy Armor

Let's explore each of these heads in detail.

Primitive Armor

The default Primitive Armor features the following stats in-game:

NameArmor RatingDurabilityRepair ItemBonus
Primitive Gloves8.0 / 8.8 / 9.7 / 10.5 / 11.4 / 12.3250 / 300 / 350 / 400 / 450 / 500Repair KitNone
Primitive Hood8.0 / 8.8 / 9.7 / 10.5 / 11.4 / 12.3250 / 300 / 350 / 400 / 450 / 500Repair KitNone
Primitive Outfit8.0 / 8.8 / 9.7 / 10.5 / 11.4 / 12.3250 / 300 / 350 / 400 / 450 / 500Repair KitNone
Primitive Shoes8.0 / 8.8 / 9.7 / 10.5 / 11.4 / 12.3250 / 300 / 350 / 400 / 450 / 500Repair KitNone
This armor provides no full set bonus, nor does it have any effect on stamina, mobility, or noise.

Light Armor

There are a total of 5 unique Light Armor sets. These include:

  • Lumberjack set
  • Preacher set
  • Rogue set
  • Athletic set
  • Enforcer set

Here's a detailed look at their stats:

NameArmor RatingDurabilityRepair ItemBonus
Lumberjack Armor Set
Lumberjack Hat8.0 / 8.8 / 9.7 / 10.5 / 11.4 / 12.3250 / 300 / 350 / 400 / 450 / 500Repair Kit
Increases wood gained from harvesting by 5 / 10 / 15 / 20 / 25 / 50%
Lumberjack Outfit8.0 / 8.8 / 9.7 / 10.5 / 11.4 / 12.3250 / 300 / 350 / 400 / 450 / 500Repair Kit
Increases available inventory slots by 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 10
Lumberjack Gloves8.0 / 8.8 / 9.7 / 10.5 / 11.4 / 12.3250 / 300 / 350 / 400 / 450 / 500Repair Kit
Each attack with an axe deals 2 / 4 / 6 / 8 / 10 / 15 extra damage
Lumberjack Boots8.0 / 8.8 / 9.7 / 10.5 / 11.4 / 12.3250 / 300 / 350 / 400 / 450 / 500Repair Kit
While sprinting, stamina depletes 2 / 4 / 6 / 8 / 10 / 20% slower
Trader Armor Set
Trader Hat8.0/8.8 / 9.7/10.5 / 11.4/12.3250/300 / 350/400 / 450/500Repair Kit
Buying prices are 2/4/6/8/10/20% cheaper
Trader Coat8.0/8.8 / 9.7/10.5 / 11.4/12.3250/300 / 350/400 / 450/500Repair Kit
Reduces damage from zombies by 2/4/6/8/10/15%
Trader Gloves8.0/8.8 / 9.7/10.5 / 11.4/12.3250/300 / 350/400 / 450/500Repair Kit
Increases damage dealt to zombies by 10/20/30/40/50/60%
Trader Shoes8.0/8.8 / 9.7/10.5 / 11.4/12.3250/300 / 350/400 / 450/500Repair Kit
Treated injuries heal 2/4/6/8/10/20% faster
Rogue Armor Set
Rogue Hood8.0/8.8 / 9.7/10.5 / 11.4/12.3250/300 / 350/400 / 450/500Repair Kit
Reduces time to open containers and increases loot quality by 2/4/6/8/10/20%
Rogue Outfit8.0/8.8 / 9.7/10.5 / 11.4/12.3250/300 / 350/400 / 450/500Repair Kit
Sneaking is 5/10/14/18/22/30% more effective. While crouched, you move faster and make less noise
Rogue Gloves8.0/8.8 / 9.7/10.5 / 11.4/12.3250/300 / 350/400 / 450/500Repair Kit
Reduces lockpicking time and break chance by 2/4/6/8/10/20%
Rogue Boots8.0/8.8 / 9.7/10.5 / 11.4/12.3250/300 / 350/400 / 450/500Repair Kit
Increases safe falling height by 1/2/3/4/5/6
Athletic Armor Set
Athletic Hat8.0/8.8 / 9.7/10.5 / 11.4/12.3250/300 / 350/400 / 450/500Repair Kit
Food, drinks and drugs cost 2/4/6/8/10/20% less
Athletic Outfit8.0/8.8 / 9.7/10.5 / 11.4/12.3250/300 / 350/400 / 450/500Repair Kit
Max health increased by 2/4/6/8/10/20 points
Athletic Gloves8.0/8.8 / 9.7/10.5 / 11.4/12.3250/300 / 350/400 / 450/500Repair Kit
Max stamina increased by 5/10/15/20/25/50 points
Athletic Boots8.0/8.8 / 9.7/10.5 / 11.4/12.3250/300 / 350/400 / 450/500Repair Kit
Increases sprint speed by 2/4/6/8/10/20%
Enforcer Armor Set
Enforcer Helmet8.0/8.8 / 9.7/10.5 / 11.4/12.3250/300 / 350/400 / 450/500Repair Kit
Improves buying and selling prices by 2/4/6/8/10/20%
Enforcer Outfit8.0/8.8 / 9.7/10.5 / 11.4/12.3250/300 / 350/400 / 450/500Repair Kit
Increases resistance to critical injuries by 5/10/15/20/25/40%
Enforcer Gloves8.0/8.8 / 9.7/10.5 / 11.4/12.3250/300 / 350/400 / 450/500Repair Kit
Vehicles use 2/4/6/8/10/20% less fuel
Enforcer Shoes8.0/8.8 / 9.7/10.5 / 11.4/12.3250/300 / 350/400 / 450/500Repair Kit
Increases sprint speed by 2/4/6/8/10/20%
Medium Armor

Medium Armor has enhanced protective abilities; however, it comes at a cost of lower mobility and increased noise. The bonus effects provided by these sets are quite unique, and as you progress through your wipe, you will soon need to equip these items.

There are 6 Medium Armor sets, which include:

  • Farmer set
  • Biker set
  • Scavenger set
  • Ranger set
  • Commando set
  • Assassin set
Here's a look at their stats:

NameArmor RatingStaminaMobilityNoiseDurabilityRepair Item
Bonus Description
Farmer Armor Set
Farmer Hat13.0 / 13.8 / 14.7 / 15.5 / 16.4 / 17.3-5.60%-5%0.1250 / 300 / 350 / 400 / 450 / 500Repair Kit
Seeds are 2 / 4 / 6 / 8 / 10 / 20% more common in loot
Farmer OutfitSame as above-5.60%-5%0.1Same as aboveRepair Kit
Harvesting crops has 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 10% chance of giving double the yield
Farmer GlovesSame as above-5.60%-5%0.1Same as aboveRepair Kit
Rifles deal 2 / 4 / 6 / 8 / 10 / 20% more damage
Farmer BootsSame as above-5.60%-5%0.1250 / 300 / 350 / 400 / 450 / 500Repair Kit
Harvesting crops has 2 / 4 / 6 / 8 / 10 / 20% chance of giving extra seed
Biker Armor Set
Biker Helmet13.0 / 13.8 / 14.7 / 15.5 / 16.4 / 17.3-5.60%-5%0.1250 / 300 / 350 / 400 / 450 / 500Repair Kit
Increases stun chance by 2 / 4 / 6 / 8 / 10 / 20%
Biker OutfitSame as above-5.60%-5%0.1Same as aboveRepair Kit
Max health increases by 2 / 4 / 6 / 8 / 10 / 20 points
Biker GlovesSame as above-5.60%-5%0.1Same as aboveRepair Kit
Increased melee damage by 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 10%
Biker BootsSame as above-5.60%-5%0.1250 / 300 / 350 / 400 / 450 / 500Repair Kit
Melee weapons take 2 / 4 / 6 / 8 / 10 / 20% less stamina to use
Scavenger Armor Set
Scavenger Hat13.0 / 13.8 / 14.7 / 15.5 / 16.4 / 17.3-5.60%-5%0.1250 / 300 / 350 / 400 / 450 / 500Repair Kit
Salvaging gives 10 / 20 / 30 / 40 / 50 / 100% more experience
Scavenger OutfitSame as above-5.60%-5%0.1Same as aboveRepair Kit
Increases inventory slots by 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 10
Scavenger GlovesSame as above-5.60%-5%0.1Same as aboveRepair Kit
Salvaging has 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 10% chance of extra resource
Scavenger BootsSame as above-5.60%-5%0.1Same as aboveRepair Kit
Tools use 5 / 10 / 15 / 20 / 25 / 50% less stamina to swing
Ranger Armor Set
Ranger Helmet13.0 / 13.8 / 14.7 / 15.5 / 16.4 / 17.3-5.60%-5%0.1250 / 300 / 350 / 400 / 450 / 500Repair Kit
Improves trading prices by 2 / 4 / 6 / 8 / 10 / 20%
Ranger OutfitSame as above-5.60%-5%0.1Same as aboveRepair Kit
Max health +2 / 4 / 6 / 8 / 10 / 20 points
Ranger GlovesSame as above-5.60%-5%0.1Same as aboveRepair Kit#ERROR!
Ranger BootsSame as above-5.60%-5%0.1Same as aboveRepair Kit
Max stamina +10 / 20 / 30 / 40 / 50 / 100 points
Commando Armor Set
Commando Helmet13.0/13.8/8.7-5.60%0.10.1260/500/300Repair Kit
Increases stun resistance by 2/4/6/8/10/20%
Commando Outfit14.7/18.5/8.5-5%0.050.1250/500/300Repair Kit
Critical injuries in head, arms, and legs heal 2/4/6/8/10/20% faster
Commando Gloves13.0/13.8/8.7-5.60%0.10.1250/500/300Repair Kit
Increases sprint speed by 2/4/6/8/10/20%
Commando Boots13.0/13.8/8.7-5.60%0.050.1250/500/300Repair Kit
Increases stamina by 2/4/6/8/10/20%
Assassin Armor Set
Assassin Helmet13.0/13.8/8.7-5.60%0.10.1260/300/400Repair Kit
Sneak attacks deal 10/20/30/40/50/60% more damage
Assassin Outfit14.7/18.5/8.5-5.60%0.050.05250/300/400Repair Kit
Sneaking is 2/4/6/8/10/20% more effective, while crouched, you have faster movement speed, less noise and quicker hiding
Assassin Gloves13.0/13.8/8.7-5.60%0.10.05260/300/400Repair Kit
Increases attack speed with agility weapons by 2/4/6/10/20%
Assassin Boots13.0/13.8/8.7-5.60%0.050.05260/300/400Repair Kit
Sprinting while crouched makes no extra sound
Heavy Armor

Heavy Armor, as indicated by the name, offers the highest degree of protection in the game. It comes at a cost of even lower stamina and much higher noise.

There are four unique sets, namely:

  • Miner set
  • Nomad set
  • Nerd set
  • Raider set

Here are their stats:

NameArmor RatingStaminaMobilityNoiseDurabilityRepair ItemBonus
Miner Set
Miner Helmet18.0/18.8/18.7-7.50%0.20.2260/500/300Repair Kit
Harvesting with mining tools gives 5/10/15/20/25/30% more materials
Miner Outfit19.2/19.8/19.4-9%0.20.2250/500/300Repair Kit
Mining tools break 5/10/15/20/25/30% faster
Miner Gloves19.0/19.8/18.5-7.50%0.20.2250/500/300Repair Kit
Increases safe falling height by 1/2/3/4/5/6 meters
Miner Boots18.0/18.8/18.7-9%0.20.2250/500/300Repair Kit
Increases safe falling height by 1/2/3/4/5/6 meters
Nomad Set
Nomad Helmet18.0/18.8/18.7-9%-7.50%0.2260/500/300Repair Kit
Regenerating stamina costs 5/10/15/20/30/40/50% less and water costs 5/10/15/20/30/40/50% less
Nomad Outfit19.2/19.8/19.4-9%-7.50%0.2250/500/300Repair Kit
Increases available inventory slots by 2/4/6/8/10/12 slots
Nomad Gloves19.0/19.8/18.5-7.50%0.20.2250/500/300Repair Kit
Deal 5/10/15/20/25/30% extra damage to irradiated zombies
Nomad Boots18.0/18.8/18.7-9%0.20.2250/500/300Repair Kit
Increases sprint speed by 2/4/6/8/10/20%
Nerd Set
Nerd Goggles18.0/18.8/18.7-9%-7.50%0.2250/500/300Repair Kit
Increases exp gained by 2/4/6/8/10/20%
Nerd Outfit19.2/19.8/19.4-9%-7.50%0.2250/500/300Repair Kit
Using a Crafting Skill Magazine has a 5/10/15/20/25/30% chance to grant an extra level in the skill
Nerd Gloves18.0/18.8/18.7-9%-7.50%0.2250/500/300Repair Kit
Buttons and turrets deal 10/20/30/40/50/60% more damage
Nerd Boots18.0/18.8/18.7-9%-7.50%0.2250/500/300Repair Kit
Increases safe falling height by 1/2/3/4/5/6 meters
Raider Set
Raider Helmet18.0/18.8/18.7-9%-7.50%0.2250/500/300Repair Kit
Increases stun resistance by 10/20/30/50/60/100%
Raider Outfit19.2/19.8/19.4-9%-7.50%0.2250/500/300Repair Kit
Critical injuries heal 5/10/15/20/25/30% faster
Raider Gloves18.0/18.8/18.7-9%-7.50%0.2250/500/300Repair Kit
Deal 10/20/30/40/50/60% more damage with all melee weapons
Raider Boots18.0/18.8/18.7-9%-7.50%0.2250/500/300Repair Kit
Increases safe falling height by 1/2/3/4/5/6 meters
That's everything that you need to know about the different armor sets in 7 Days to Die. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's gaming section.

With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.

Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.

He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.

In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well.

