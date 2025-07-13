7 Days to Die: All armor sets

7 Days to Die offers players a large collection of armor sets. A total of 16 unique sets can be crafted and unlocked, all of which provide different benefits to players. Each item provides a bonus to the player, and if you can complete an entire set, some of them will provide you with a full set bonus stat modifier as well.

In this article, we will explore the different armor sets in 7 Days to Die. Read below to know more.

All armor sets in 7 Days to Die

Armor sets in 7 Days to Die can be divided into four heads, namely:

Primitive Armor

Light Armor

Medium Armor

Heavy Armor

Let's explore each of these heads in detail.

Primitive Armor

The default Primitive Armor features the following stats in-game:

Name Armor Rating Durability Repair Item Bonus Primitive Gloves 8.0 / 8.8 / 9.7 / 10.5 / 11.4 / 12.3 250 / 300 / 350 / 400 / 450 / 500 Repair Kit None Primitive Hood 8.0 / 8.8 / 9.7 / 10.5 / 11.4 / 12.3 250 / 300 / 350 / 400 / 450 / 500 Repair Kit None Primitive Outfit 8.0 / 8.8 / 9.7 / 10.5 / 11.4 / 12.3 250 / 300 / 350 / 400 / 450 / 500 Repair Kit None Primitive Shoes 8.0 / 8.8 / 9.7 / 10.5 / 11.4 / 12.3 250 / 300 / 350 / 400 / 450 / 500 Repair Kit None

This armor provides no full set bonus, nor does it have any effect on stamina, mobility, or noise.

Light Armor

There are a total of 5 unique Light Armor sets. These include:

Lumberjack set

Preacher set

Rogue set

Athletic set

Enforcer set

Here's a detailed look at their stats:

Name Armor Rating Durability Repair Item Bonus Lumberjack Armor Set Lumberjack Hat 8.0 / 8.8 / 9.7 / 10.5 / 11.4 / 12.3 250 / 300 / 350 / 400 / 450 / 500 Repair Kit Increases wood gained from harvesting by 5 / 10 / 15 / 20 / 25 / 50% Lumberjack Outfit 8.0 / 8.8 / 9.7 / 10.5 / 11.4 / 12.3 250 / 300 / 350 / 400 / 450 / 500 Repair Kit Increases available inventory slots by 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 10 Lumberjack Gloves 8.0 / 8.8 / 9.7 / 10.5 / 11.4 / 12.3 250 / 300 / 350 / 400 / 450 / 500 Repair Kit Each attack with an axe deals 2 / 4 / 6 / 8 / 10 / 15 extra damage Lumberjack Boots 8.0 / 8.8 / 9.7 / 10.5 / 11.4 / 12.3 250 / 300 / 350 / 400 / 450 / 500 Repair Kit While sprinting, stamina depletes 2 / 4 / 6 / 8 / 10 / 20% slower Trader Armor Set Trader Hat 8.0/8.8 / 9.7/10.5 / 11.4/12.3 250/300 / 350/400 / 450/500 Repair Kit Buying prices are 2/4/6/8/10/20% cheaper Trader Coat 8.0/8.8 / 9.7/10.5 / 11.4/12.3 250/300 / 350/400 / 450/500 Repair Kit Reduces damage from zombies by 2/4/6/8/10/15% Trader Gloves 8.0/8.8 / 9.7/10.5 / 11.4/12.3 250/300 / 350/400 / 450/500 Repair Kit Increases damage dealt to zombies by 10/20/30/40/50/60% Trader Shoes 8.0/8.8 / 9.7/10.5 / 11.4/12.3 250/300 / 350/400 / 450/500 Repair Kit Treated injuries heal 2/4/6/8/10/20% faster Rogue Armor Set Rogue Hood 8.0/8.8 / 9.7/10.5 / 11.4/12.3 250/300 / 350/400 / 450/500 Repair Kit Reduces time to open containers and increases loot quality by 2/4/6/8/10/20% Rogue Outfit 8.0/8.8 / 9.7/10.5 / 11.4/12.3 250/300 / 350/400 / 450/500 Repair Kit Sneaking is 5/10/14/18/22/30% more effective. While crouched, you move faster and make less noise Rogue Gloves 8.0/8.8 / 9.7/10.5 / 11.4/12.3 250/300 / 350/400 / 450/500 Repair Kit Reduces lockpicking time and break chance by 2/4/6/8/10/20% Rogue Boots 8.0/8.8 / 9.7/10.5 / 11.4/12.3 250/300 / 350/400 / 450/500 Repair Kit Increases safe falling height by 1/2/3/4/5/6 Athletic Armor Set Athletic Hat 8.0/8.8 / 9.7/10.5 / 11.4/12.3 250/300 / 350/400 / 450/500 Repair Kit Food, drinks and drugs cost 2/4/6/8/10/20% less Athletic Outfit 8.0/8.8 / 9.7/10.5 / 11.4/12.3 250/300 / 350/400 / 450/500 Repair Kit Max health increased by 2/4/6/8/10/20 points Athletic Gloves 8.0/8.8 / 9.7/10.5 / 11.4/12.3 250/300 / 350/400 / 450/500 Repair Kit Max stamina increased by 5/10/15/20/25/50 points Athletic Boots 8.0/8.8 / 9.7/10.5 / 11.4/12.3 250/300 / 350/400 / 450/500 Repair Kit Increases sprint speed by 2/4/6/8/10/20% Enforcer Armor Set Enforcer Helmet 8.0/8.8 / 9.7/10.5 / 11.4/12.3 250/300 / 350/400 / 450/500 Repair Kit Improves buying and selling prices by 2/4/6/8/10/20% Enforcer Outfit 8.0/8.8 / 9.7/10.5 / 11.4/12.3 250/300 / 350/400 / 450/500 Repair Kit Increases resistance to critical injuries by 5/10/15/20/25/40% Enforcer Gloves 8.0/8.8 / 9.7/10.5 / 11.4/12.3 250/300 / 350/400 / 450/500 Repair Kit Vehicles use 2/4/6/8/10/20% less fuel Enforcer Shoes 8.0/8.8 / 9.7/10.5 / 11.4/12.3 250/300 / 350/400 / 450/500 Repair Kit Increases sprint speed by 2/4/6/8/10/20%

Medium Armor

Medium Armor has enhanced protective abilities; however, it comes at a cost of lower mobility and increased noise. The bonus effects provided by these sets are quite unique, and as you progress through your wipe, you will soon need to equip these items.

There are 6 Medium Armor sets, which include:

Farmer set

Biker set

Scavenger set

Ranger set

Commando set

Assassin set

Here's a look at their stats:

Name Armor Rating Stamina Mobility Noise Durability Repair Item Bonus Description Farmer Armor Set Farmer Hat 13.0 / 13.8 / 14.7 / 15.5 / 16.4 / 17.3 -5.60% -5% 0.1 250 / 300 / 350 / 400 / 450 / 500 Repair Kit Seeds are 2 / 4 / 6 / 8 / 10 / 20% more common in loot Farmer Outfit Same as above -5.60% -5% 0.1 Same as above Repair Kit Harvesting crops has 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 10% chance of giving double the yield Farmer Gloves Same as above -5.60% -5% 0.1 Same as above Repair Kit Rifles deal 2 / 4 / 6 / 8 / 10 / 20% more damage Farmer Boots Same as above -5.60% -5% 0.1 250 / 300 / 350 / 400 / 450 / 500 Repair Kit Harvesting crops has 2 / 4 / 6 / 8 / 10 / 20% chance of giving extra seed Biker Armor Set Biker Helmet 13.0 / 13.8 / 14.7 / 15.5 / 16.4 / 17.3 -5.60% -5% 0.1 250 / 300 / 350 / 400 / 450 / 500 Repair Kit Increases stun chance by 2 / 4 / 6 / 8 / 10 / 20% Biker Outfit Same as above -5.60% -5% 0.1 Same as above Repair Kit Max health increases by 2 / 4 / 6 / 8 / 10 / 20 points Biker Gloves Same as above -5.60% -5% 0.1 Same as above Repair Kit Increased melee damage by 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 10% Biker Boots Same as above -5.60% -5% 0.1 250 / 300 / 350 / 400 / 450 / 500 Repair Kit Melee weapons take 2 / 4 / 6 / 8 / 10 / 20% less stamina to use Scavenger Armor Set Scavenger Hat 13.0 / 13.8 / 14.7 / 15.5 / 16.4 / 17.3 -5.60% -5% 0.1 250 / 300 / 350 / 400 / 450 / 500 Repair Kit Salvaging gives 10 / 20 / 30 / 40 / 50 / 100% more experience Scavenger Outfit Same as above -5.60% -5% 0.1 Same as above Repair Kit Increases inventory slots by 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 10 Scavenger Gloves Same as above -5.60% -5% 0.1 Same as above Repair Kit Salvaging has 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 10% chance of extra resource Scavenger Boots Same as above -5.60% -5% 0.1 Same as above Repair Kit Tools use 5 / 10 / 15 / 20 / 25 / 50% less stamina to swing Ranger Armor Set Ranger Helmet 13.0 / 13.8 / 14.7 / 15.5 / 16.4 / 17.3 -5.60% -5% 0.1 250 / 300 / 350 / 400 / 450 / 500 Repair Kit Improves trading prices by 2 / 4 / 6 / 8 / 10 / 20% Ranger Outfit Same as above -5.60% -5% 0.1 Same as above Repair Kit Max health +2 / 4 / 6 / 8 / 10 / 20 points Ranger Gloves Same as above -5.60% -5% 0.1 Same as above Repair Kit #ERROR! Ranger Boots Same as above -5.60% -5% 0.1 Same as above Repair Kit Max stamina +10 / 20 / 30 / 40 / 50 / 100 points Commando Armor Set Commando Helmet 13.0/13.8/8.7 -5.60% 0.1 0.1 260/500/300 Repair Kit Increases stun resistance by 2/4/6/8/10/20% Commando Outfit 14.7/18.5/8.5 -5% 0.05 0.1 250/500/300 Repair Kit Critical injuries in head, arms, and legs heal 2/4/6/8/10/20% faster Commando Gloves 13.0/13.8/8.7 -5.60% 0.1 0.1 250/500/300 Repair Kit Increases sprint speed by 2/4/6/8/10/20% Commando Boots 13.0/13.8/8.7 -5.60% 0.05 0.1 250/500/300 Repair Kit Increases stamina by 2/4/6/8/10/20% Assassin Armor Set Assassin Helmet 13.0/13.8/8.7 -5.60% 0.1 0.1 260/300/400 Repair Kit Sneak attacks deal 10/20/30/40/50/60% more damage Assassin Outfit 14.7/18.5/8.5 -5.60% 0.05 0.05 250/300/400 Repair Kit Sneaking is 2/4/6/8/10/20% more effective, while crouched, you have faster movement speed, less noise and quicker hiding Assassin Gloves 13.0/13.8/8.7 -5.60% 0.1 0.05 260/300/400 Repair Kit Increases attack speed with agility weapons by 2/4/6/10/20% Assassin Boots 13.0/13.8/8.7 -5.60% 0.05 0.05 260/300/400 Repair Kit Sprinting while crouched makes no extra sound

Heavy Armor

Heavy Armor, as indicated by the name, offers the highest degree of protection in the game. It comes at a cost of even lower stamina and much higher noise.

There are four unique sets, namely:

Miner set

Nomad set

Nerd set

Raider set

Here are their stats:

Name Armor Rating Stamina Mobility Noise Durability Repair Item Bonus Miner Set Miner Helmet 18.0/18.8/18.7 -7.50% 0.2 0.2 260/500/300 Repair Kit Harvesting with mining tools gives 5/10/15/20/25/30% more materials Miner Outfit 19.2/19.8/19.4 -9% 0.2 0.2 250/500/300 Repair Kit Mining tools break 5/10/15/20/25/30% faster Miner Gloves 19.0/19.8/18.5 -7.50% 0.2 0.2 250/500/300 Repair Kit Increases safe falling height by 1/2/3/4/5/6 meters Miner Boots 18.0/18.8/18.7 -9% 0.2 0.2 250/500/300 Repair Kit Increases safe falling height by 1/2/3/4/5/6 meters Nomad Set Nomad Helmet 18.0/18.8/18.7 -9% -7.50% 0.2 260/500/300 Repair Kit Regenerating stamina costs 5/10/15/20/30/40/50% less and water costs 5/10/15/20/30/40/50% less Nomad Outfit 19.2/19.8/19.4 -9% -7.50% 0.2 250/500/300 Repair Kit Increases available inventory slots by 2/4/6/8/10/12 slots Nomad Gloves 19.0/19.8/18.5 -7.50% 0.2 0.2 250/500/300 Repair Kit Deal 5/10/15/20/25/30% extra damage to irradiated zombies Nomad Boots 18.0/18.8/18.7 -9% 0.2 0.2 250/500/300 Repair Kit Increases sprint speed by 2/4/6/8/10/20% Nerd Set Nerd Goggles 18.0/18.8/18.7 -9% -7.50% 0.2 250/500/300 Repair Kit Increases exp gained by 2/4/6/8/10/20% Nerd Outfit 19.2/19.8/19.4 -9% -7.50% 0.2 250/500/300 Repair Kit Using a Crafting Skill Magazine has a 5/10/15/20/25/30% chance to grant an extra level in the skill Nerd Gloves 18.0/18.8/18.7 -9% -7.50% 0.2 250/500/300 Repair Kit Buttons and turrets deal 10/20/30/40/50/60% more damage Nerd Boots 18.0/18.8/18.7 -9% -7.50% 0.2 250/500/300 Repair Kit Increases safe falling height by 1/2/3/4/5/6 meters Raider Set Raider Helmet 18.0/18.8/18.7 -9% -7.50% 0.2 250/500/300 Repair Kit Increases stun resistance by 10/20/30/50/60/100% Raider Outfit 19.2/19.8/19.4 -9% -7.50% 0.2 250/500/300 Repair Kit Critical injuries heal 5/10/15/20/25/30% faster Raider Gloves 18.0/18.8/18.7 -9% -7.50% 0.2 250/500/300 Repair Kit Deal 10/20/30/40/50/60% more damage with all melee weapons Raider Boots 18.0/18.8/18.7 -9% -7.50% 0.2 250/500/300 Repair Kit Increases safe falling height by 1/2/3/4/5/6 meters

That's everything that you need to know about the different armor sets in 7 Days to Die. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's gaming section.

