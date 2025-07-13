7 Days to Die: How to change block shapes

There are different block shapes in 7 Days to Die, and each of them plays a role when it comes to building structures in the game. However, accessing these blocks is quite tough for a beginner, since the title does not offer a detailed tutorial on the different aspects of building in the game.

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on how you can change block shapes to fit your desired base design in 7 Days to Die (7DTD). Read below to know more.

How to change block shapes in 7 Days to Die

Building plays an important role in 7 Days to Die. Having your own base catered to your needs is one of the most crucial parts of a survival game. In this title, you can go even further and customize your building to your requirements because of how diverse the block selection seems to be.

Beginners often struggle in this part, primarily because there is no tutorial that helps them understand the complex build menu offered in the game.

Buildi menu in 7DTD (Image via The Fun Pimps)

If you want to change block shapes in 7 Days to Die, you can follow our guide below:

First and foremost, hold the block you want to place.

Proceed to open the radial menu by holding the 'Reload' button.

button. Upon doing so, you will be met with a massive 'Shape' menu that will allow you to customize your building block into a structure of your choice.

Once you follow these steps, you will be able to change block shapes in 7 Days to Die and continue to mold the base design as per your needs.

Building blocks are not restricted to merely being blocky or spherical additions. The game offers a massive list of customizable options that allow you to transform the blocks into different objects and structures, such as pillars, frames, support structures, and much more.

Furthermore, you don't even have to worry about a block's durability when you customize it. The Fun Pimps Studios has incorporated a mechanic that ensures that the block's durability remains intact, irrespective of the shape it is molded to.

That's everything that you need to know about changing block shapes in 7DTD. For more related guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's gaming section.

