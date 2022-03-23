×
How to sign up and earn rewards in Royal Crown Down in Clash Royale

Crown Down Event in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)
Sohan Dasgupta
ANALYST
Modified Mar 23, 2022 07:08 PM IST
Feature

On the sixth birthday of Clash Royale, Supercell is celebrating the biggest community event to date called Royal Crown Down. The event will last for 12 days starting on March 12 and lets players pick their favorite team, championed by a Content Creator.

The event consists of three sub-events called Royal Tournament, 2v2 Challenge, and the Legendary's Infinite Elixir Challenge. Players have great opportunities to earn great rewards and an exclusive Royal Crown Down Emote.

A look at Royal Crown Down in Clash Royale

It's The Royale Crown Down! 🎶 👑Pick your favorite team, sign up and get ready for a battle of a lifetime! Starting on March 12th ⚔️ 👉 supr.cl/TheRoyaleCrown… 👈 https://t.co/GlEKJJaY6t

CR's Crown Down challenge has begun, and the first event is live. In the upcoming days, players will see two more events that they can participate in to earn more amazing rewards.

Royal Tournament

Royal Tournament (Image via Sportskeeda)
Event description and time:

  • Starts: March 12 at 9:00 UTC
  • Ends: March 17 at 9:00 UTC
  • Free entry, no retry
Get as many victories as possible with a maximum of 5 losses. Rise to the top and collect rewards along the way!

2v2 Challenge

2v2 Challenge (Image via Sportskeeda)
Event description and time:

  • Starts: March 17 at 9:00 UTC
  • Ends: March 21 at 9:00 UTC
  • 9 Wins / 3 Losses max
  • Free entry, 50 gems to retry (free for Pass Royale holders)
Pair up with a friend or a random player in this 2v2 Challenge! No special game mode, just the good old classic 2v2 battles.

Legendary's Infinite Elixir Challenge

Event description and time:

  • Starts: March 21 at 9:00 UTC
  • Ends: March 24 at 9:00 UTC
  • 9 Wins / 3 Losses max
  • Free entry, 50 gems to retry (free for Pass Royale holders)
One of the most beloved and chaotic game modes is back for a Special Challenge! Will you keep up with the pace?

In this challenge, Elixir quantity produced is increased to seven times the normal rate, which makes the battle even more intense.

Exclusive Emote

Crown Down Emote (Image via YouTube/Orange Juice Gaming)
The Royal Crown Down event in Clash Royale also offers players a chance to win a special exclusive emote that can be obtained after one win in the Royal Tournament.

This emote is only available for a limited time and will not be coming to the store as an in-app purchase. The upcoming event rewards are yet to be announced, and players are hyped considering all the rewards they will be getting from the first challenge.

Edited by Danyal Arabi
