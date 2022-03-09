What is the Birthday Ramp Up Challenge in Clash Royale?

The Clash Royale 6th Birthday celebration is now live, with special challenges, emotes, free rewards, and shop offers available to players. The Clash Royale Birthday Ramp Up Challenge, a free challenge in which players can gain Gold, Gems, Cards, and Magic Items, is the most recent addition to the 6th Birthday celebration. This article will discuss the Birthday Ramp Up Challenge and its rewards.

Birthday Ramp Up Challenge in Clash Royale

Birthday Ramp Up Challenge (Image via Sportskeeda)

As part of the 6th Birthday celebration, players can compete in a 1v1 challenge to gain unique rewards and in-game emotes. Since this is a casual challenge, no losses are counted. Players must win 10 challenge matches in order to receive rewards.

The in-game description of the Birthday Ramp Up Challenge is:

'Celebrate 6 years of Clash Royale! Each battle starts at 1x Elixir, then becomes 2x Elixir and eventually 5x Elixir! No losses! Collect rewards and crowns!'

Unlike the Triple Draft Tournament, which requires players to select cards at random during battle, the Birthday Ramp Up Challenge requires players to construct a deck from unlocked cards. To keep the battle fair, players can only use a deck made up of previously acquired cards that have all been upgraded to level 11, as well as the towers.

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale

#TheRoyaleCrowndown Help us celebrate Clash Royale's 6th Birthday in the biggest community event we've ever created! Help us celebrate Clash Royale's 6th Birthday in the biggest community event we've ever created!#TheRoyaleCrowndown https://t.co/J21CGeULUI

Losses are not counted in this challenge, unlike the Lava Hound Draft Challenge. Players can play without fear of losing and win 10 battles to receive all the rewards.

Players can use high-elixir cards like Three Musketeers, Pekka, Mega Knight, and others without giving their opponents an Elixir edge because this challenge boosts the Elixir refill up to 5 times.

Birthday Ramp Up Challenge rewards

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale



It’s been six years since the Clash Royale global launch! Thanks to all of you for playing since all this time



Start the celebration with a FREE Emote in-game now, and maybe more soon... It’s our BIRTHDAY! 🥳It’s been six years since the Clash Royale global launch! Thanks to all of you for playing since all this timeStart the celebration with a FREE Emote in-game now, and maybe more soon... It’s our BIRTHDAY! 🥳It’s been six years since the Clash Royale global launch! Thanks to all of you for playing since all this time 🎉Start the celebration with a FREE Emote in-game now, and maybe more soon... 👀 https://t.co/I8gJPyCQfO

Each win in the challenge offers players a unique reward like Cards, Magic Items and Emotes. The reward list for each win is given below:

1st win in the challenge helps you earn 50 Fire Spirit cards

2nd win in the challenge helps you earn 1 Chest Key

3rd win in the challenge helps you earn 20 Heal Spirit cards

4th win in the challenge helps you earn an Arena 13 Silver Chest

5th win in the challenge helps you earn 50 Electro Spirit cards

6th win in the challenge helps you earn an Arena 13 Gold Chest

7th win in the challenge helps you earn 10 Dark Prince cards

8th win in the challenge helps you earn 2000 Gold

9th win in the challenge helps you earn the special Electro emote

10th win in the challenge helps you earn 3000 Gold

Finally, complete the Clash Royale 6th Birthday Ramp Up Challenge to win additional cards and the Gold and Legendary emote. Players can complete this challenge by March 12th.

