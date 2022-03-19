How to sign up for Salt and Sacrifice network test

During Sony's PlayStation Indies, Shuhei Yoshida, Head of PlayStation Indies, revealed over half a dozen indie games — one of which included Salt and Sacrifice. It's developed by Ska Studios and Devoured Studios, and is a sequel to their previous title, Salt and Sanctuary.

The story is: magic has extended its chaotic reach to the nearby kingdom, threatening to crush its peace. You — as a Marked Inquisitor — stand against the mages that wield the deadly art of magic. It is your job to hunt down and defeat the Mages.

You can sign up for Salt and Sacrifice's network test if that sounds interesting enough. It covers early content with an emphasis on multiplayer features.

Salt and Sacrifice: How to sign up for network test

Before signing up for the network test, you'll need the following:

PlayStation 4 or Playstation 5 console

Have an account in regions listed under SIEA (North, South, and Central America)

It should be noted that you do not require a PlayStation Plus subscription to participate online either. With that said, fill out the network test form via their Google Form. The form asks for your name, email address, platform, and that you are 17 years or older as the game is rated "Mature."

Starting March 18, the network test for Salt and Sacrifice will start. It will then continue until March 20. On that same note, owners of a PS4 or PS5 will also be able to join one another during the network test.

Salt and Sacrifice will be cross-gen supported.

What kind of game is it?

The gameplay is a combination of FromSoftware's Soulsborne series, such as Elden Ring, and the Metroidvania genre. Players will get to explore a colorful yet gloomy world. They'll collect loot, wield powerful weapons, learn Runic Arts, and can even participate in PVP and co-op multiplayer.

When is the release date?

Salt and Sacrifice is currently set to launch on May 10, 2022. Ska Studios and Devoured Studios are developing the game for PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

However, do consider that the title will be an Epic Games Store exclusive. If you don't have an account with Epic Games Store (or lack a compatible PlayStation console), then creating an account will be required to purchase the game when it launches.

