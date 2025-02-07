How to sleep for free in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Sleep is one of the most important aspects of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. Sleeping heals all your wounds and stamina, but getting some rest and lowering your guard in this medieval world is not always safe. On the other hand, getting a safe place to sleep can also be quite expensive.

So, to help you find some alternatives, we share how you can sleep for free in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

How to get a free bed in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

You can get a free bed in Troskowitz (Image via Deep Silver)

Early in the game, after the prologue, you’ll arrive in the village of Troskowitz. At this point, you can earn a permanent place to sleep by following either the Blacksmith or Miller storyline. Both options reward you with a free bed and a shared storage chest, but the Blacksmith path is relatively easier, so try to complete it as early as you can.

To pursue this route, head northwest to the village of Tachov and find Blacksmith Radovan. His forge is on the left as you enter the settlement. Speak to him to start The Blacksmith’s Son quest. Completing this quest not only introduces you to blacksmithing but also grants you a free Hunting Sword.

More importantly, you’ll earn a room in the Blacksmith’s building, which includes an accessible bed and a chest for storing items. The room is through the left door of the forge. The Miller’s path, at Lowers Semine Mill, is another alternative. Following this questline also leads to a free resting place, though it needs a bit more effort.

Why you need to sleep in proper beds in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Sleeping in the open leaves you vulnerable to ambush (Image via Deep Silver)

Resting in a proper bed provides the most effective way to recover from exhaustion and injuries. It also allows you to save your game. While you can sleep on hay or in an abandoned camp, these options may leave you vulnerable to interruptions, especially from roaming enemies.

Alternative free sleeping spots

If you haven’t secured a permanent bed yet, you can temporarily rest at various locations throughout the world:

Abandoned camps – These provide a place to rest, but there’s a risk of being disturbed by bandits.

– These provide a place to rest, but there’s a risk of being disturbed by bandits. Hay near inns – Some inns, like the one in Troskovitz, have hay piles nearby where you can rest without paying.

– Some inns, like the one in Troskovitz, have hay piles nearby where you can rest without paying. Main story locations – When completing quests in castles or restricted areas, a free bed is usually available for temporary use.

Renting a bed for longer stays

If you prefer a more stable lodging option but haven’t unlocked a permanent bed yet, get rental rooms in the inns. Lodgings can be rented for a single night or for an extended stay. One recommended location for this is Zhelejov, which is close to the starting area and features a Fast Travel point. Be sure to haggle with the innkeeper to save some Groschen before renting a room.

