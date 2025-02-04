How to lockpick in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Using a lockpick in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is an essential skill that will allow you to unlock chests and gain access to their content. The medieval kingdom of Bohemia is vast and full of various opportunities, but sometimes you will need to rely on stealth to make it across certain areas. This is where essential skills with a lockpick in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 can come in handy.

This article will go over the lockpick system in the game and will try to explain the core mechanics if you are confused about how to do so.

Lockpicking in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Explained

Lockpicking can allow you to obtain the contents of locked chests and safes, and even allow you to unlock doors to gain access to new pathways. It is an essential skill that will surely come in handy as you make your way through the kingdom of Bohemia.

Trending

You can lockpick chests (Image via Warhorse Studios)

To lockpick any locked doors or chests, make sure that you are in stealth mode by activating the corresponding button. You also won't be able to use this feature if there are NPCs nearby. If you are in a crowded area, wait for the guards to move away before you attempt to lockpick in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Also Read: Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete Mutt side quest

When you are on the menu, set the pick inside of the lock till the icon turns gold. Once it does, slowly rotate it till it unlocks and you are able to access the contents of the chest or safe. Make sure to turn it slowly and only when the icon is gold, else your lockpicks will break and you will need to start the process over again.

If you are a mouse-and-keyboard player, your lockpick is indicated by your mouse while you can turn the lock itself using D on your keyboard. If you are on a controller, use your right thumbstick to position the pick, while the left trigger (LT, L2) should be used to rotate the lock itself.

Also Read: Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: List of main quests and how long to beat the main story

There are certain skills, like Quickhands, which can definitely come in handy while attempting to lockpick in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. Also, another thing to keep in mind is that you will need picks to attempt unlocking chests or doors. You can buy these from merchants or even find them in various places as you roam the lands.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.