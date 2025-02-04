The Grindstone in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is an effective means for repairing and sharpening various weapons. The game includes weaponsmiths, where you can repair weapons for a price. Additionally, you can utilize repair kits for this purpose. However, using a Grindstone, you can conserve both funds and repair kits while simultaneously repairing multiple weapons.

This guide highlights how to repair weapons using a Grindstone in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

How does the grindstone work in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Properly position the weapon so that sparks fly off the blade (Image via Deep Silver)

Grindstone is a widely accessible piece of equipment found in several locations throughout KCD2. While repairing weapons with this may require a long time, it is ultimately beneficial, as it incurs no cost and does not necessitate the use of a repair kit. Additionally, utilizing the grindstone substantially enhances weapon damage, providing significant advantages during combat.

Trending

Also read: Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 trophy guide

A grindstone can be found at Semine, one of the game's early locations (Image via Deep Silver)

Go through the following steps to effectively use a grindstone to repair weapons in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2:

Find and interact with a grindstone, which is available across several locations in the game. You can find one early in the playthrough at Semine.

Select the weapon you want to sharpen and repair.

Continuously press the Pedal key to spin the grindstone.

Then, move your weapon and tilt as required while the grindstone spins.

Ensure to keep the weapon in a specific position so sparks fly off the blade. It indicates that the procedure is going correctly. If there's smoke coming out of the blade, it means the position you are holding is incorrect. It can significantly damage the weapon.

The process can be lengthy so keep spinning the grindstone and sharpen the weapon patiently.

When done, Henry will quote something indicating the procedure is done and the weapon is properly repaired.

When a weapon is adequately sharpened on the grindstone to achieve a condition of 98% or greater, it acquires a bonus effect that enhances its slashing damage by 10%. This effect will persist as long as the weapon's condition remains above 75%.

Check out more Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 news updates:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.