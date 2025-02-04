Haggling in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, explained

Haggling in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is one of the most important mechanics that is quite convenient for profitable trading. With this, you can influence the price at which you buy or sell items to traders. However, offering or making a counteroffer for items requires careful consideration of several factors.

This guide thoroughly explains how to Haggle in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 to make negotiations straightforward and effective.

What is haggling in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

Trades can be considerably more profitable when haggling is done properly (Image via Deep Silver)

Haggling is a significant mechanic in KCD 2 that facilitates negotiation with traders, thereby enhancing the profitability of item exchanges. To initiate the negotiation, interact with a vendor and include the desired items you wish to purchase or sell in your basket.

Subsequently, press and hold the Haggle button. With this, a vertical bar will emerge, displaying an array of elements designed to aid you in the negotiation process. You can adjust the slider to reflect your desired price for either purchasing or selling. The amount you suggest will impact the trader's response.

Select the preferred items and press and hold the Haggle key (Image via Deep Silver)

There's also a Merchant's Patience indicator at the bottom that represents the trader's level of frustration. If the trader's patience escalates to a fully red circle, they may abruptly end the negotiation. However, before this, the merchant will typically present one or two counteroffers in reaction to your proposal.

To execute a successful negotiation, your Speech skills and Reputation must be superior. Notably, a successful negotiation enhances your Reputation with the trader, whereas unsuccessful attempts diminish it.

How to effectively haggle in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Having a great Reputation with the trader enhances your haggling abilities (Image via Deep Silver)

Numerous factors can improve your haggling abilities within the game, such as the items you are trading, your Reputation, and your Speech skills, among others. Ultimately, improving your negotiation skills will be achieved through experience.

Initiate negotiations by proposing a price significantly higher or lower than your anticipated outcome. Present your initial offer at the midpoint of the gold bar. So, even if the merchants express irritation, they might respond with a counteroffer that aligns closely with your original proposal.

Establish a strong Reputation with the trader before initiating the haggling process. It can result in increased discounts when purchasing items and can boast higher prices to be accepted when selling. Furthermore, it is important to note that improving your Speech skills significantly influences your capacity to negotiate more favorable deals.

It is essential to avoid initiating and concluding the haggling process (without finalizing a deal) with a vendor multiple times. Such behavior may lead to the trader becoming frustrated, ultimately hindering your ability to negotiate effectively. Furthermore, items that have been stolen typically carry lower initial prices for traders.

