How to slide cancel in Call of Duty: Warzone

Slide cancel has become one of the most integral movement mechanics in Call of Duty: Warzone and many other recent titles, such as Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare. Being able to slide cancel in Warzone will give players yet another leg up against the competition.

Before knowing which keys or buttons to use for a slide cancel in Warzone, it's important to understand how the mechanic works. Slide cancels aren't an official mechanic in Warzone, but rather a combination of buttons that let players utilize their movement to a maximum.

In some respects, it could be considered an exploit of buttons, but it's intentionally left in the game and everyone is able to use the combination. First, players need to initiate a tactical sprint. Once the slide has begun, they should crouch as soon as they want to cancel the slide.

The slide cancel and crouch can be followed by an immediate jump action or a crouch to return to sprint movement. It may sound like a lot, but the combination is more of a smooth flow. Once players have mastered the movement, it can save them in a pinch.

Button combinations for the slide cancel in Call of Duty: Warzone

Which combinations players use will entirely depend on the platform and the settings that are in place. But a default basis can be given for players to riff off of in Call of Duty: Warzone.

On consoles, the tactical sprint can be initiated by double tapping LS/L3 while sprinting. Then the next step is the slide, which can be done by holding B/O while in a sprint. However, it should be noted that many players in Call of Duty change their default settings to tactical. This swaps the melee to B/O and the crouch or slide to RS/R3.

Once the sliding motion has begun, players will need to type the slide button again instead of holding it. Follow the final action with a jump, which is A/X if the situation calls for it. Rinse and repeat the process for some advanced movement in Warzone.

On PC, the process is the same but the keys are different. Shift is typically the way to sprint and C is the standard crouch. Using the left CTRL is usually better for the crouch and slide mechanic in Warzone, but it's a personal preference.

