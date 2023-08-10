How to solve the Silent Library Nightsong puzzle in Baldur's Gate 3?

The Nightsong puzzle in Baldur's Gate 3 takes place in the location of Gauntlet of Shar, situated beneath the Thorm Mausoleum. Thus, to embark on the Nightsong puzzle quest, your first task is to reach the Thorm Mausoleum. This journey takes place in Act 2. Upon reaching the Thorm Mausoleum, you must successfully navigate its Buttons challenge to obtain the Traversal Gem.

The expansive areas within Baldur's Gate 3 have numerous unexpected trials. Failing to conquer these obstacles can potentially lead to being stagnant in your current progression.

Therefore, when tackling puzzles, a valuable suggestion is to explore every corner of the surroundings, as even small objects might assist in surmounting the difficulties.

This article offers useful information to solve the Silent Library Nightsong puzzle in Baldur's Gate 3.

Steps to solve the Silent Library Nightsong puzzle in Baldur's Gate 3

Nightsong Puzzle in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

Baldur's Gate 3 presents a diverse range of quests centered around puzzles, demanding players to explore environments and employ strategic tactics. The game mandates the need for keen environmental perception to effectively tackle the obstacles.

An example is the Silent Library challenge, where players must find a way to silence the Nightsong. This particular puzzle quest takes place within the Act 2 main campaign as you reach the Gauntlet of Shar.

Steps to initiate the Nightsong puzzle in the Silent Library:

You will encounter a pedestal (Image via Larian Studios)

Utilize the Traversal Gem to arrive at the Gauntlet of Shar.

Progress through the Gauntlet of Shar area until you reach the Silent Library.

Upon your arrival at the Library, eliminate the adversaries and continue onward.

Inside the Library, you will encounter a gate you can unlock using the Lockpick ability.

Unlocking it entails engaging in the Dice Roll mini-game, where you must achieve a roll exceeding 21 to succeed.

After successfully completing the Dice Roll challenge, advance further, and you will encounter a pedestal.

Interact with the pedestal to initiate the puzzle titled "What can silence the Nightsong."

Steps to solve the Nightsong puzzle in Baldur's Gate 3:

Interact with the bookshelf (Image via Larian Studios)

After engaging with the pedestal, go to the next room, where you will encounter a set of bookshelves.

Among the four available bookshelves, it is essential to interact with the one that corresponds to the image mentioned above.

Once you've engaged with this specific bookshelf, you will acquire a book titled "Teachings of Loss: The Nightsinger."

With the book in hand, proceed back to the room containing the pedestal.

Interact with the pedestal and place the "Teachings of Loss: The Nightsinger" book within it.

This action will unlock your passage to the next area, marking the successful completion of the puzzle.

In addition to Nightsong, you will encounter numerous other puzzles throughout Baldur's Gate 3. Employ strategic moves to conquer these trials.

The game also features side quests where NPCs assign you tasks to fulfill. Upon successful completion, you'll be granted valuable treasures and crafting resources. In short, Baldur's Gate 3 delivers an enjoyable gameplay experience.